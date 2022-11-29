IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump facing backlash after dinner with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Nightly News

Trump facing backlash after dinner with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes

01:35

Former President Donald Trump is facing growing backlash after his dinner with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Ye’s guest Nick Fuentes, a prominent white nationalist. Trump denied knowing Fuentes and said he used the time to advise West to stay out of politics. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has more details on the meeting.Nov. 29, 2022

