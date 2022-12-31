IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

What Trump’s tax returns reveal

01:56

A House committee has released six years of former President Trump’s tax returns. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on what we’ve learned, including that Trump paid relatively little in federal taxes from 2015 through the end of his term.Dec. 31, 2022

