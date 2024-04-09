IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling
April 9, 202403:10

  • 'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': Dr. Sharon Malone challenges menopause stigma

    06:37
  • Now Playing

    Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Michigan becomes last U.S. state to decriminalize surrogacy contracts

    02:54

  • Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time

    04:47

  • Doctors, patient advocates worry about access to abortion pill ahead of Supreme Court case

    03:08

  • Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement

    03:05

  • 'Healthcare isn't just emergency care': AZ Lawmaker shares her emotional abortion story

    09:51

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling 

    04:42

  • Top official discusses White House response to Alabama IVF ruling, meetings with impacted families

    09:48

  • Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    01:33

  • Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss

    02:00

  • Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans

    01:51

  • Court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions despite federal guidance

    02:20

  • Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins

    01:48

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    02:24

  • Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot

    04:08

  • One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America

    16:53

  • 'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies

    13:16

NBC News NOW

Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling

03:10

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a near-total abortion ban from 1864 is enforceable. “I refuse to allow extremist county prosecutors to use this abortion ban to lock up women and doctors seeking or providing needed healthcare,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said. April 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • 'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': Dr. Sharon Malone challenges menopause stigma

    06:37
  • Now Playing

    Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Michigan becomes last U.S. state to decriminalize surrogacy contracts

    02:54

  • Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time

    04:47

  • Doctors, patient advocates worry about access to abortion pill ahead of Supreme Court case

    03:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All