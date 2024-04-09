Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling

'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': Dr. Sharon Malone challenges menopause stigma06:37
- Now Playing
Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling03:10
- UP NEXT
‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy02:33
Michigan becomes last U.S. state to decriminalize surrogacy contracts02:54
Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time04:47
Doctors, patient advocates worry about access to abortion pill ahead of Supreme Court case03:08
Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement03:05
'Healthcare isn't just emergency care': AZ Lawmaker shares her emotional abortion story09:51
Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments00:53
Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling04:42
Top official discusses White House response to Alabama IVF ruling, meetings with impacted families09:48
Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail01:33
Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss02:00
Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans01:51
Court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions despite federal guidance02:20
Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins01:48
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot04:08
One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America16:53
'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies13:16
'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': Dr. Sharon Malone challenges menopause stigma06:37
- Now Playing
Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling03:10
- UP NEXT
‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy02:33
Michigan becomes last U.S. state to decriminalize surrogacy contracts02:54
Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time04:47
Doctors, patient advocates worry about access to abortion pill ahead of Supreme Court case03:08
Play All