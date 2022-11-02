IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

    04:12

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

    05:12

  • What issues are voters focusing on ahead of Pennsylvania’s tight Senate race?

    04:42

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down which races to watch one week ahead of midterms

    04:47

  • TikTok users share experiences to end ‘Almond Mom’ culture

    03:38

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack to appear in court

    05:00

  • Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

    03:44

  • Breaking down the digital footprint of Paul Pelosi attack suspect

    01:51

  • Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • South Korea mourns the death of more than 150 during Halloween crush

    03:55

  • Democrats and Republicans make final push for voters’ support ahead of midterms

    04:35

  • DA expected to charge suspect in Paul Pelosi attack with attempted murder

    05:37

  • Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Biden administration to invest nearly $1 billion in green school buses

    05:14

  • New era for Twitter begins as Elon Musk takes control

    05:20

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

    04:58

NBC News NOW

Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

04:12

The Texas Tribune and ProPublica have obtained dozens of hours of 911 calls made during the deadly Uvalde school shooting, renewing criticism over the delayed police response. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez breaks down what’s contained in the audio and how officials are responding to the continued backlash.Nov. 2, 2022

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

    04:12

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

    05:12

  • What issues are voters focusing on ahead of Pennsylvania’s tight Senate race?

    04:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All