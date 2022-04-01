Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available
On Transgender Day of Visibility, the State Department announced that U.S. citizens will be able to select the gender-neutral "X" marker on their passports. Over five million Americans identify as non-binary or intersex, meaning neither exclusively male nor female. April 1, 2022
