IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Could Trump grant a 'self-pardon' if he wins in 2024?

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Homeless camping ban passed in Portland

    03:01

  • Experimental drug shows promise for marijuana addiction

    03:13

  • Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is fighting extradition to U.S.

    03:30

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • ‘No one has told me I’m being indicted,’ Donald Trump says

    03:33

  • Charges explained: Mother facing gun charges after son shot Virginia teacher

    03:01

  • Super Bowl Champion Chiefs celebrate win at White House

    03:10

  • Churchill Downs to suspend racing after horse deaths

    04:36

  • Amazon to pay over $30M in settlements over Ring, Alexa violations

    03:26

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic weighs in on Kosovo-Serbia tensions

    02:52

  • Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    02:45

  • Uganda president signs anti-gay law that includes death penalty

    04:14

  • South Korea says ‘war-time’ alert was sent in error

    03:28

  • Shallow water blackout poses a silent and undetected risk for swimmers

    03:22

  • American prisoners of Vietnam war reunite after 50 years

    02:46

  • Some electric car companies to stop including AM radios in their vehicles

    03:00

  • Texas House to vote on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

    04:04

  • Treasury secretary sets default date to June 5

    04:08

  • How AI hacking event will help developers secure their technology

    03:11

NBC News NOW

Could Trump grant a 'self-pardon' if he wins in 2024?

04:09

Former President Trump is the first former president to face federal charges, but is also the 2024 Republican front-runner. NBC's Hallie Jackson breaks down whether he would be able to "self-pardon" himself if he wins the election. June 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Could Trump grant a 'self-pardon' if he wins in 2024?

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Homeless camping ban passed in Portland

    03:01

  • Experimental drug shows promise for marijuana addiction

    03:13

  • Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is fighting extradition to U.S.

    03:30

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • ‘No one has told me I’m being indicted,’ Donald Trump says

    03:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All