    Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the rise

NBC News NOW

Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the rise

27:20

Antisemitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault have grown exponentially since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to experts. In this NBC News Now special, Jacob Soboroff explores this rise in antisemitism in the U.S. and the fears some Jewish Americans are facing.Nov. 17, 2023

Best of NBC News

