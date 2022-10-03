IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kim Kardashian to pay $1 million to settle SEC charges over crypto promo

NBC News NOW

Kim Kardashian to pay $1 million to settle SEC charges over crypto promo

01:13

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $1 million after being charged for failing to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to promote cryptocurrency EMAX tokens. CNBC’s Bertha Coombs has the details. Oct. 3, 2022

