IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    How technology factors in water and power

    01:55

  • Where to park? Ask the new streetlight of the future

    03:40

  • The Future of Tech

    00:46

  • Street lights that can see and smell

    02:20

  • In 2020, everything will be online

    02:41

  • How drones are going to make work safer

    02:28

  • Growing Hope through tech

    08:35

NBC News NOW

More brands testing generative AI to create custom ads to target shoppers

02:07

More companies have begun testing the use of artificial intelligence that instantly generates customized ads for products to target specific shoppers. CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports.April 14, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    How technology factors in water and power

    01:55

  • Where to park? Ask the new streetlight of the future

    03:40

  • The Future of Tech

    00:46

  • Street lights that can see and smell

    02:20

  • In 2020, everything will be online

    02:41

  • How drones are going to make work safer

    02:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All