New York governor addresses earthquake, says no damaged buildings reported
April 5, 202409:50

  • USGS expert explains how geology of Northeast affects intensity of earthquakes

    New York governor addresses earthquake, says no damaged buildings reported

    WATCH: Video shows the moment earthquake struck New Jersey

  • Unfazed Long Island electrician says 'back to work' after experiencing earthquake

  • NYC subway rider describes earthquake tremors: 'It was very scary'

  • Earthquake centered in New Jersey rattles the East Coast

New York governor addresses earthquake, says no damaged buildings reported

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gives an update after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the tri-state area. No reports of damaged buildings from the earthquakes have been made.April 5, 2024

