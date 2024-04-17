IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senate Democrats expected to table or dismiss impeachment articles against Mayorkas
April 17, 202401:23
NBC News NOW

Senate Democrats expected to table or dismiss impeachment articles against Mayorkas

01:23

The impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is expected to be a short proceeding, with Senate Democrats moving quickly to dismiss or table the articles. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin explains how the trial will most likely play out and whether Republicans will be able to debate on the Senate floor.April 17, 2024

