Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment
02:10
The Supreme Court will consider a challenge to a federal law brought by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, related to candidates who loan large amounts of money to their own political campaigns. NBC News' Pete Williams has the details.Jan. 19, 2022
