Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion
03:32
Share this -
copied
Last year, the U.S. government seized thousands of bitcoins from the online criminal marketplace known as Silk Road, but with the price of the cryptocurrency tripling since then, it has turned out to be an unexpected windfall for the government. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down how federal agents were able to seize so many bitcoins from the site and how the government is expected to use the valuable cryptocurrency. Dec. 6, 2021
Companies race to earn forest credits as incentive to offset global carbon footprint
02:59
Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion
03:32
Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee
03:20
Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?
05:10
New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.
04:29
China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming