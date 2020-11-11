SEE NEW POSTS

'We're not a colony': Mexican president stands firm on not recognizing Biden win MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday dug in his heels as one of the few leaders of major countries yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential election win, saying it was too early and that his country was "not a colony." Lopez Obrador, who accused rivals of electoral fraud in his presidential defeats in 2006 and 2012, says he has no side in the U.S. election and will wait until legal challenges launched by the Trump administration over the vote have played out. "We can't make any kind of recognition of a government that is not yet legally and legitimately constituted," he told a news conference. "It's not up to us, that's interventionism." Lopez Obrador showed no such hesitation in congratulating the victors of Bolivia's divisive 2019 presidential election, which was later annulled over irregularities. Critics charge his position on Biden does not look neutral. While in opposition, Lopez Obrador likened Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and pledged to put him "in his place" if elected. Since taking office nearly two years ago, he has been at pains to avoid conflict with the American president. His attitude on the vote has upset some Democrats but Lopez Obrador insisted there would be no repercussions for Mexico. "Because we're adhering to our policy of principles," he said. "Also, we're not a colony. We're a free, independent, sovereign country. The Mexican government is not a puppet of any foreign government."







More people who attended Trump's Election Night party test positive for Covid Two more people who attended the White House party on the night of the election have tested positive for Covid-19. Two sources familiar with the diagnosis confirmed to NBC News that Brian Jack, the White House political director, has tested positive for the virus. Trump ally Healy Baumgardner also told NBC News that she tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. She said she attended the White House party on Election Night. Baumgardner is a former Trump campaign aide and now works in private equity. A number of other guests at last week's event also tested positive for Covid-19, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, campaign legal adviser Dave Bossie and multiple White House aides.







Ex-Bush, Obama Homeland Security chiefs call on Trump admin to begin transition A bipartisan group of former Homeland Security chiefs are calling on the Trump administration to allow the transition process to begin, saying for "the good of the nation, we must start now." The four secretaries — Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, who served under George W. Bush, and Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, who served under Barack Obama — said in a joint statement that the process cannot be delayed while the Trump campaign pursues legal challenges in some states. "President Trump is assured the benefit of a fair process and the right to file legal challenges and request recounts in certain states, but his legal claims cannot and must not prevent the transition process from beginning. The Presidential Transition Act requires a transition to run concurrently with any election challenges and is intended to ensure the incoming administration is prepared to handle any challenge on Day 1," they said in a statement issued through Citizens for a Strong Democracy, a nonprofit that they founded to educate voters on the safety and security of U.S. voting systems. The administration's unwillingness to allow the transition to begin is preventing President-elect Joe Biden from accessing classified information and blocking his campaign from interacting with government agencies. The group noted, "A peaceful transfer of power was defined as essential to national security by the 9/11 Commission." They added, "Our country is in the middle of twin crises: a global pandemic and a severe economic downturn. The pandemic will make any transition more complicated. At this period of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition. For the good of the nation, we must start now."







Trump and Biden mark Veterans Day in solemn, but contrasting, wreath-laying ceremonies President Donald Trump walks in the rain as he arrives to attend a Veterans Day observance in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 11, 2020. Carlos Barria / Reuters President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both marked Veterans Day by paying tribute to the nation's fallen military heroes at somber wreath-laying ceremonies on Wednesday. Trump, making his first public appearance in days, participated in the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a rainy Arlington National Cemetery. Trump made no remarks, but touched the wreath and saluted as "Taps" was played. Despite several aides and top officials recently testing positive for coronavirus, which followed a crowded election night party at the White House last week, the president, Vice President Mike Pence, their spouses and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie did not wear masks at the ceremony, ignoring signs at the entrance that they were required. Read the story.







Pentagon adds another Trump loyalists to top post Doug MacGregor, a retired Army Colonel, Fox News regular and Trump administration nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, is coming to the Pentagon as a senior adviser to Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. A Defense Department official said in a statement, "I can confirm that Mr. MacGregor will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr. MacGregor's decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President's national security priorities." Axios was first to report this move. In the past, MacGregor has advocated for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Syria. He was up for a policy job at the Pentagon earlier this year but didn't end up getting the nomination because of his history of controversial remarks. Anthony Tata got the nomination instead, but his name was withdrawn (also for making controversial comments.)







Steve Kornacki bids farewell to his election tie Sadly, it's time to say goodbye to Steve Kornacki's tie. Kornacki tweeted a photo of the tie he wore throughout the election — perhaps, with the article of clothing holding by a thread but for a few staples, a metaphor for the contest itself — saying it was time to put the striped strip of cloth into retirement. Against all odds, the staples held through the election, but now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie pic.twitter.com/MvjSzjfR5f — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 11, 2020 The veteran journalist and election map man received praise and offers of help from his colleagues; MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell told Kornacki to "grab a dozen" from his office closet. Others took the opportunity to suggest that the Smithsonian should take the tie — the subject of at least one farcical Twitter account — to commemorate his historic coverage, and Kornacki's new status as a viral sensation and "national treasure." @smithsonian ^ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 11, 2020







Even with Georgia runoff, Facebook and Google are still banning political ads Facebook and Google have decided to keep political ads off their platforms for now, with no exceptions, even for at least one runoff election in Georgia that could help determine control of the Senate. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee quickly criticized the decisions Wednesday, saying the bans "amount to unacceptable voter suppression." The campaigns of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said in separate statements that the bans will block voters from learning how to register to vote, how to request absentee ballots and how to ensure their vote is counted. The two tech companies, which dominate online advertising, are enforcing a quiet period in political ads out of concern they could inflame tensions and lead to civil unrest while the presidential election results are being certified. "The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the U.S. continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election," Facebook said in a blog post Wednesday. Read the full story here.







Biden places wreath at war memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden place a memorial wreath during a Veterans Day stop at the Korean War Memorial Park in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 11, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Joe Biden on Wednesday laid a wreath at Philadelphia's Korean War Memorial in honor of Veterans Day. Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden and did not speak at the brief ceremony. Today, we honor the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States.



To our proud veterans—I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2020 Earlier Wednesday, Biden tweeted to veterans that he'd be a president who "respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend."







Pompeo calls for respecting elections abroad while ignoring Biden victory Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, on Nov. 10, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin / Pool via Reuters After years of preaching that world leaders must swiftly abide the verdicts of voters, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has settled on the opposite message at home. Pompeo has called for a peaceful transition of power and free and fair elections in countless foreign countries, including just this week in Myanmar. Yet the secretary is now also suggesting President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. election could be reversed through legal action to award President Donald Trump another four years. "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said with a grin Tuesday from the same podium at the State Department where he and others have urged others to step aside after election defeats. He added: "The world is watching what's taking place." Pompeo's suggestion that Biden may not have won drew immediate backlash from U.S. diplomats, several of whom told NBC News the assertion undermined U.S. efforts to promote democracy, as well as critics who said Pompeo was doing precisely what he himself has repeatedly condemned in foreign countries. Read the story.






