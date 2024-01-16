Live updates: Republicans hit the campaign trail after Trump's victory in Iowa

The second trial, set to start on Tuesday, involves Trump’s public comments about Carroll that he made both while he was president and after the jury’s verdict in May.

A New York jury last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. She was awarded $5 million in damages in May. The jury did not find Trump liable for the rape allegations.

The trial centers on a defamation case brought by Carroll, a magazine writer who accused the former president of raping her in the 1990s, then defaming her when she went public with her allegations.

Trump plans to travel from Des Moines, Iowa, to New York City following the state’s caucuses that NBC News projected he won on Monday night, another source familiar with his travel plans said.

Former President Donald Trump intends to attend the start of the new E. Jean Carroll civil damages trial on Tuesday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of his plans.

Takeaways from the Iowa caucuses: Trump benefits from fierce, distant fight for second

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fight for second fiddle plays on, but the Iowa caucuses were full of hints that the music will eventually stop for candidates not named Donald Trump.

In the short term, the former president won a bonus on top of his commanding first-place finish: Because his two leading rivals finished so close to each other for runner-up in Iowa, the war between DeSantis and Haley promises to continue into New Hampshire and beyond.

DeSantis signaled his intention to stick it out earlier by planning a visit today to South Carolina — which holds its primary more than a month from now. His second-place Iowa finish will only reinforce that decision, giving his team and allies an argument to raise more money. But the margin was too close for comfort or joy.

Haley, who had less riding on her performance in Iowa, missed a chance to knock DeSantis out. Still, she is turning to much friendlier terrain in New Hampshire, where some polling shows her within shouting distance of Trump.

But the potential seeds of destruction for each of Trump’s opponents were planted beneath the ice-covered cornfields of this state. They are among the four takeaways from what may be the last first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

