Live updates: Republicans battle winter weather in Iowa six days from the caucuses

Iowa snow derails GOP campaign plans

Mother Nature is once again forcing Republican presidential candidates to alter their campaign plans in Iowa.

Ramaswamy postponed his first scheduled stop in the Hawkeye State today because of snow. This comes after he criticized Haley on Monday for cancelling an event in Iowa because of the weather. Ramaswamy still plans to hold six events in Iowa today.

While Trump is in court in Washington, D.C., his former acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, is set to hold two events for the former president’s campaign in Iowa. Roseanne Barr was slated to join for one, but the Trump campaign said she would no longer be able to make it because of the inclement weather.

Haley and Hutchinson are scheduled to hold events in Iowa this morning.

DeSantis will participate in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines this evening after delivering his annual State of the State address in Tallahassee, Florida, in the morning.

In New Hampshire, Christie will hold a town hall in Rochester this evening. And on the Democratic side, long-shot candidate Dean Phillips has four Granite State stops on his schedule.