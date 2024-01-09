Live updates: Republicans battle winter weather in Iowa six days from the caucuses

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy cancelled his first event of the day in Iowa because of snow. He still has six events on his schedule with less than a week to go until the kick-off Republican caucuses.
- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are also scheduled to hold events in Iowa today.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is delivering his State of the State address in Tallahassee before heading to Des Moines for a Fox News town hall.
- Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, is leaning on surrogates to stump for him in Iowa while he's in court in Washington, D.C.
Iowa snow derails GOP campaign plans
Mother Nature is once again forcing Republican presidential candidates to alter their campaign plans in Iowa.
Ramaswamy postponed his first scheduled stop in the Hawkeye State today because of snow. This comes after he criticized Haley on Monday for cancelling an event in Iowa because of the weather. Ramaswamy still plans to hold six events in Iowa today.
While Trump is in court in Washington, D.C., his former acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, is set to hold two events for the former president’s campaign in Iowa. Roseanne Barr was slated to join for one, but the Trump campaign said she would no longer be able to make it because of the inclement weather.
Haley and Hutchinson are scheduled to hold events in Iowa this morning.
DeSantis will participate in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines this evening after delivering his annual State of the State address in Tallahassee, Florida, in the morning.
In New Hampshire, Christie will hold a town hall in Rochester this evening. And on the Democratic side, long-shot candidate Dean Phillips has four Granite State stops on his schedule.
A piece of Ramaswamy’s Iowa plan: Free beer
AMES, Iowa — In the basement of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house here at Iowa State University, Ramaswamy made his pitch to a crowd of about 50 young men — and one young woman — on a Friday evening last month, as a campaign that often attracts more men than women took on a literal frat house atmosphere for a night.
The fraternity brothers peppered Ramaswamy with questions about cryptocurrency, “woke” indoctrination on campus, and crime on the streets of Chicago before honorary brother Ramaswamy threw a question at them himself.
“Do you guys have suggestions to us and our team here for how we can get large numbers of college students, say here at Iowa State, to come out on Martin Luther King Day evening?” asked Ramaswamy, fishing for ideas on getting young voters to caucus on Jan. 15. “I saw some party buses on the way in here,” he added. “I’m open to any idea.”
Trump plans to be in court for 2 days the week before Iowa. His campaign is fine with that.
CLINTON, Iowa — The Iowa campaign trail has long been littered with mainstays, like Pizza Ranch and the Machine Shed BBQ restaurant, but Trump aims to add a new stop today nearly 900 miles from Des Moines: A courtroom in Washington, D.C.
His campaign and allies see this detour from the Hawkeye State days before the caucuses as a boost, not a detriment, to his bid to return to the White House.
“I think the Democrats intended to hurt him by tying him down in a courtroom, but it’s backfiring on them spectacularly,” said Mike Davis, an outside legal and political adviser who is in frequent contact with Trump and his campaign. “They’re turning Donald Trump into Nelson Mandela.”
Appeals court weighs Trump’s immunity claim in election interference case
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court today will hear arguments about whether former Trump is immune from prosecution for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in a chain of events that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Trump is expected to be in attendance when oral arguments begin at 9:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The hearing could last for several hours.
The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump faces as he fights on multiple legal fronts while remaining the presumptive front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.