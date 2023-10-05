House contemplates its next speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s removal: Live updates

What to know about the GOP’s next moves after the McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker
- House Republicans plan internal elections on Oct. 11 to nominate a replacement for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Possible successors include members of his leadership team and top conservative allies.
- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , R-La. and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan , R-Ohio, announced they are running for the position. Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., also suggested he may run.
- It is the first time in U.S. history that a speaker of the House has been voted out of office . Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is serving as the temporary speaker under House rules.
Cruz says impeaching Mayorkas and Garland 'would unify Republicans'
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview on Wednesday that Republicans should impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
"I think that would unify Republicans in the House, to impeach Mayorkas, but I think it would also highlight the incredible human suffering that the Biden administration’s open borders are causing," Cruz said on "The Julie Mason Show" on SiriusXM. "They should have done that already. I think the House should move forward with impeachment proceedings for Merrick Garland. Merrick Garland. The attorney general, I believe, has been the most partisan and political attorney general we’ve ever had."
Who might succeed McCarthy as House speaker?Oct. 5, 202304:15
Steve Scalise to run for speaker after McCarthy’s ouster
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who became a national figure after he survived a brutal assassination attempt during a congressional baseball practice, announced Wednesday he will seek to be the next House speaker.
“When I was in the hospital for nearly 15 weeks, it was the possibility of getting back to work with all of you that kept me motivated to get better,” Scalise, R-La., wrote in a letter to Republicans. “During that time, I was often asked why after nearly losing my life because of this job I would want to go back. But it was never a question for me: I love this country, and I believe we were sent here to come together and solve the immense challenges we face.”
On Wednesday, he was making calls seeking to shore up support for a bid to succeed ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, two lawmakers who have spoken with him said. He also huddled privately with members of the 25-person Texas GOP delegation — the largest in the Republican Conference.
Republican firebrand Jim Jordan, a Trump ally, becomes first to announce speaker bid
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, became the first lawmaker to announce a bid for speaker of the House on Wednesday, one day after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the top job in a historic vote.
Asked by reporters in the Capitol whether he was running, Jordan replied unequivocally: “Yes.”
“We need to unite the conference,” said Jordan, who had just met with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., a likely rival for speaker, to inform him of his decision.
The GOP armed its bazooka caucus. What could go wrong?
It was inevitable that giving Rep. Matt Gaetz the procedural bazooka he demanded would end in the political annihilation of newly former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
For Gaetz — a 2020 election denier, a defender of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the subject of an ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and more — rules seem to matter most when they benefit him. The animating tenet of his political ideology — a strain of the broader conservative bent against taxation and spending — is that the federal government works against the public interest because it is corrupt. Chaos feeds his narrative.
McCarthy’s substantive sins were avoiding a national default and a federal shutdown, which interfered with Gaetz’s ability to demonstrate that the government is broken. So Gaetz, R-Fla., used his procedural weapon — the “motion to vacate” — to do the next best thing: He aligned with Democrats to throw the House into a state of anarchy. For one day, at least, Gaetz and his seven followers ruled the 433-member House.