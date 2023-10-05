House contemplates its next speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s removal: Live updates

"I think that would unify Republicans in the House, to impeach Mayorkas, but I think it would also highlight the incredible human suffering that the Biden administration’s open borders are causing," Cruz said on "The Julie Mason Show" on SiriusXM. "They should have done that already. I think the House should move forward with impeachment proceedings for Merrick Garland. Merrick Garland. The attorney general, I believe, has been the most partisan and political attorney general we’ve ever had."

Steve Scalise to run for speaker after McCarthy’s ouster

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who became a national figure after he survived a brutal assassination attempt during a congressional baseball practice, announced Wednesday he will seek to be the next House speaker.

“When I was in the hospital for nearly 15 weeks, it was the possibility of getting back to work with all of you that kept me motivated to get better,” Scalise, R-La., wrote in a letter to Republicans. “During that time, I was often asked why after nearly losing my life because of this job I would want to go back. But it was never a question for me: I love this country, and I believe we were sent here to come together and solve the immense challenges we face.”

On Wednesday, he was making calls seeking to shore up support for a bid to succeed ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, two lawmakers who have spoken with him said. He also huddled privately with members of the 25-person Texas GOP delegation — the largest in the Republican Conference.

