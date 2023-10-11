House speaker live updates: Republicans to hold closed-door vote to pick their leader

The House Republicans will start their closed-door process of picking the next speaker at 10 a.m. The meeting was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. but got pushed to accommodate a different briefing.

The 'McCarthy rule' may change the speaker process

House Republicans have scheduled a closed-door vote for 10 a.m., but it remains unclear how long it will take lawmakers to actually head to the House floor and formally vote for a new leader.

When McCarthy was nominated in January, the process ground to a halt when he lacked the needed votes to win on the House floor. It took 15 rounds of voting before he could secure victory.

This time, Republicans say they won't do the same and are instituting what may henceforth be known as the "McCarthy rule" — requiring that 217 House Republicans sign off behind closed doors.

And that means that while one candidate may have a majority of Republicans after one vote, the process could drag on while they try to wrangle 217 votes before emerging to make it official.