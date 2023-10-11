House speaker live updates: Republicans to hold closed-door vote to pick their leader

The latest news on the race to elect a new House speaker:
- Republican Reps. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio, are the two declared candidates for House speaker to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
- House Republicans met last night to hear from the two candidates during a closed-door forum. Many emerged pessimistic that they would be able to agree on a new speaker today.
- House Republicans are set to meet privately today at 10 a.m. to vote for the next speaker by secret ballot before calling for a floor vote. The process could drag on for hours or days.
- Democrats are backing Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York — a formality since they lack the votes to pick the speaker.
- The race was triggered when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.
House GOP to meet at 10 a.m.
The House Republicans will start their closed-door process of picking the next speaker at 10 a.m. The meeting was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. but got pushed to accommodate a different briefing.
The 'McCarthy rule' may change the speaker process
House Republicans have scheduled a closed-door vote for 10 a.m., but it remains unclear how long it will take lawmakers to actually head to the House floor and formally vote for a new leader.
When McCarthy was nominated in January, the process ground to a halt when he lacked the needed votes to win on the House floor. It took 15 rounds of voting before he could secure victory.
This time, Republicans say they won't do the same and are instituting what may henceforth be known as the "McCarthy rule" — requiring that 217 House Republicans sign off behind closed doors.
And that means that while one candidate may have a majority of Republicans after one vote, the process could drag on while they try to wrangle 217 votes before emerging to make it official.
McCarthy tells allies not to nominate him for speaker again
McCarthy might be hinting he's willing to take the job back, but he's been telling his allies not to nominate or vote for him today.
McCarthy says he would return as speakerOct. 10, 202304:32
Scalise or Jordan? Republicans will try to nominate their next speaker
House Republicans will huddle behind closed doors today and vote to nominate a successor to McCarthy — but many remained pessimistic that the full chamber will quickly elect the winner.
Whoever wins the secret ballot vote for the nomination will face the arduous task of uniting the party behind them. The nominee will still need to secure a simple majority of all House members, which will translate to getting the votes of at least 217 of the 221 GOP members. Democrats are expected to rally behind Jeffries.
“I put it at 2%,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said last night when he was asked whether Republicans would settle on a speaker this morning.
Former Ohio State University wrestlers say Jordan betrayed them and shouldn’t be House speaker
Four of the former Ohio State University wrestlers who have accused Jordan of failing to protect them from a sexual predator when he was the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ‘90s said yesterday that he has no business being the next speaker of the House.
“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said former OSU wrestler Mike Schyck, one of the hundreds of former athletes and students who say they were sexually abused by school doctor Richard Strauss and have sued the university. “Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?”
The wrestlers’ decisions to weigh in adds a new dimension to the speaker race, bringing in a controversial part of Jordan’s past that continues to hang over the Ohio Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.