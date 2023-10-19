House speaker vote live updates: Rudderless House enters 15th day without a speaker

GOP congressman 'prepared to step up' as speaker, spokesperson says

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., is ready to run for speaker if Jordan can’t get there, Bergman's spokesperson said.

“General Bergman proudly supported Rep. Jim Jordan fully," the spokesperson, James Hogge, said in a statement about his boss, a former Marine Corps lieutenant general. "Following the second round of voting, the General was approached by colleagues and has had conversations about a possible Speaker run — it’s becoming clear Rep. Jordan’s path is narrowing by the hour.

"We cannot go another day without a Speaker," Hogge continued. "He simply doesn’t have the votes — we need to have a frank discussion as a conference about a path forward. If as a conference we see he can’t get the necessary votes to become Speaker, General Bergman is prepared to step up.

“The General isn’t seeking to climb the ladder, only steady it in a time of chaos — and would only seek to be Speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress."