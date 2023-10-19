House speaker vote live updates: Rudderless House enters 15th day without a speaker

The latest on the House speaker impasse
- Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win the speaker's gavel Wednesday for the second time in two days. The House could take a third vote Thursday afternoon.
- Jordan needs support from 217 of the chamber's 221 Republicans to be elected. He received just 200 votes on the first ballot and 199 on the second.
- The House was left leaderless when Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, led hard-line conservatives in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker earlier this month in a historic vote. Jordan became the speaker nominee last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , R-La., dropped out of the race.
- Democrats are supporting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, who said his caucus could work with interim Speaker Patrick McHenry , R-N.C.
GOP congressman 'prepared to step up' as speaker, spokesperson says
Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., is ready to run for speaker if Jordan can’t get there, Bergman's spokesperson said.
“General Bergman proudly supported Rep. Jim Jordan fully," the spokesperson, James Hogge, said in a statement about his boss, a former Marine Corps lieutenant general. "Following the second round of voting, the General was approached by colleagues and has had conversations about a possible Speaker run — it’s becoming clear Rep. Jordan’s path is narrowing by the hour.
"We cannot go another day without a Speaker," Hogge continued. "He simply doesn’t have the votes — we need to have a frank discussion as a conference about a path forward. If as a conference we see he can’t get the necessary votes to become Speaker, General Bergman is prepared to step up.
“The General isn’t seeking to climb the ladder, only steady it in a time of chaos — and would only seek to be Speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress."
Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become the next House speaker in a second vote on his candidacy Wednesday. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on the strategy lawmakers could consider to vote on a speaker.
Hardball tactics by Jordan allies are backfiring
An aggressive campaign by Jordan's supporters is sparking backlash from Republican holdouts, making it harder for him to become the next House speaker.
Several GOP lawmakers, as well as one member’s spouse, have reported a barrage of calls and messages pushing them to back Jordan, R-Ohio, in his struggling candidacy. One even said she has received death threats.
House remains without leader as Jordan fails a second time to win speaker gavel
Jordan fell short yesterday of the 217 votes needed to be elected speaker, the second such failure in two days and a serious blow to the Donald Trump-backed candidate’s chances of seizing the prized gavel.
Jordan, the GOP’s latest nominee for speaker, received 199 votes; that was one net vote fewer than he received on Tuesday and a sign that Jordan is bleeding support rather than winning over his detractors. Compared to the first ballot, he lost four votes, flipped two in his favor and added one who was initially absent.
The backward movement indicates that Jordan’s hopes of securing the job are in peril, prolonging an unprecedented stretch of chaos for the Republican-controlled House, which has no clear path to electing a new leader.