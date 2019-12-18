The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass as expected in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- President Donald Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- The full vote comes days after a marathon, 14-hour debate that stretched into late last Thursday night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided adjourn and hold votes on the articles the following morning. All Judiciary votes went along party lines in the Democratic-led House.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
Impeachment rewind: What we learned from House Intelligence Committee hearings
From Wednesday Nov. 13 to Thursday Nov. 21, Americans were glued to their televisions, computers and streaming devices, as the House Intelligence Committee held a series of long public hearings as part of a broader Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Click here for a look back on all the things we learned from two jam-packed weeks of public testimony.
McConnell rejects Democrats' call for new witnesses in a Senate trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped House Democrats' impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as the "most unfair" in U.S. history a day ahead of the impeachment vote, rejecting the Democratic minority's call for new witnesses as part of a Senate trial.
"It is not the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty," McConnell, R-Ky., said.
Also Tuesday, he reporters he would not be an "impartial juror" if an impeachment trial is held in the GOP-led Senate. "I think we're going to get an almost entirely partisan impeachment," he added.
McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trialDec. 17, 201901:10
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had requested that the Senate, during its trial, call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as well as two others, to testify about Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
Read more here.
Giuliani boasts of ousting Yovanovitch, reveals more details on what he says he told Trump
Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that he engineered U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's ouster because she was an obstacle to investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."
"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."
Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him Monday in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.
For the full story click here
'Crusade,' 'spiteful,': Trump lambastes Pelosi over impeachment in rambling letter
President Donald Trump on Tuesday excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her effort to have him impeached, calling it a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.”
In a rambling six-page letter, Trump accused Pelosi of having “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment” and said she was “declaring open war on American Democracy” by pursuing his impeachment.
“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build,” Trump wrote.
“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” Trump added in the blistering and brooding letter, which contained 16 exclamation points.
For the full story click here
House Judiciary approves articles of impeachment against President TrumpDec. 13, 201905:39
How the House vote will unfold
INTRO
Following an introduction of the House resolution, there will be roughly six hours of debate on the articles, with time equally divided and controlled by Chairman Nadler and ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, or their respective designees.
THE VOTES
There will be a separate vote for each article of impeachment. Once that is finished, and likely passed, Nadler will appoint House members to serve as "managers," or prosecutors, for the Senate trial. This can be debated for 10 minutes, also equally divided between the Judiciary Chair and ranking Republican.
MAGIC MINUTES
Speaker Pelosi, GOP Leader McCarthy and Majority Leader Hoyer are permitted to speak as long as they would like on the House floor and it does NOT count towards the 6 hours of debate. So basically the clock stops again when those three speak.