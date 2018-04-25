Cohen says he will take the Fifth Amendment in Stormy Daniels lawsuit

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Cohen for defamation for suggesting that she lied about an affair with Trump in 2006. She is also suing Trump, alleging that the nondisclosure agreement that Cohen had arranged with her is invalid because the president never signed it.

Last week, a federal judge told Cohen that he himself needed to file the declaration asserting his Fifth Amendment rights because it was not enough for Cohen's lawyer to do it for him, according to The Associated Press.

This news comes as Trump's lawyer told a federal judge on Wednesday that the president will make himself available "as needed" in the continuing legal battle over the documents seized in the raid.

Joanna Hendon, Trump's attorney, said in a letter to the judge that the president would aid in a potential review of the materials that were taken by the FBI to determine which items are subject to attorney-client privilege should a special master be appointed to oversee the filtering of the seized materials. Trump's involvement would need to be authorized by the judge.