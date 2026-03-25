Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is here, and I found notable tech deals from brands like Apple, Sony and Anker. The sale event runs from March 25 through March 31, and the deals are so great, many are calling it spring Prime Day.

I cover the biggest sales of the year as a tech reporter for NBC Select, so not only do I know how to find deals actually worth buying, I regularly test wireless earbuds, fitness trackers, over-ear headphones and more to report on which ones offer the most bang for your buck. Below are the best tech deals you can shop right now at discounted prices. You don’t have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of these deals, but membership does get you perks, including fast, free shipping on these gadgets and more.

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Best Amazon tech deals

Best Big Spring Sale headphones deals

These excellent Sony over-ear headphones are nearly 40 percent off, and I think they are one of the best deals of the entire sale. The XM5s are great at just about everything: sound quality, comfort, noise canceling, call quality, battery life — they excel in all categories. And this deal makes them much more affordable than the (admittedly even better) Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones.

These are Apple’s most affordable wireless earbuds, with a semi-open-ear design that’s comfortable and lets you hear the world around you while listening to your music. They are small and compact, and get up to five hours of battery life on a single charge (the case adds an additional 25 hours).

Open earbuds like this pair rest on the outside of your ear so you can easily hear the world around you — I use them on runs and bike rides in New York City to clearly hear nearby cars and pedestrians. These Shokz are some of the brand’s most affordable, and fit inside a convenient charging case for storage and extra battery life.

Best Big Spring Sale tech accessory deals

Apple AirTags are my favorite Bluetooth tracker for anyone with an iPhone, and this pack of four is at its lowest price ever. I’ve used mine for years to track things like my backpack and my luggage while traveling. You can learn more in our Apple AirTag review.

This is a great power bank if you want to travel with as few extra cords and cables as possible. It’s a power bank with a built-in USB-C cable and a built-in wall plug, so you can plug it straight into a wall to recharge, no extra accessories needed.

Best Big Spring Sale laptop and tablet deals

This is team NBC Select’s go-to e-reader. It has an amazing screen that is bright and glare-free, meaning you can easily read books even with strong sun overhead. Plus it’s compact enough to travel anywhere with, and gets up to 12 weeks of battery life.

Best Big Spring Sale smart home deals

These staff-favorite smart plugs let you control any appliance remotely and even set up schedules for turning the outlet (and whatever’s plugged in) on and off automatically. These Kasa plugs are compatible with Apple, Alexa and Google smart homes.

This home security camera is nearly 40 percent off right now, and is a great way to try out a smart camera without making a huge investment. It sticks to any flat surface, comes with features like real-time notifications, two-way talking, a built-in siren and a rechargeable battery pack.

Best Big Spring Sale TV deals

Deeply discounted for the Big Spring Sale, this is easily one of the best TVs of 2024. It has a vivid 4K resolution OLED screen, which means rich color highlights and contrast. It also has wide viewing angles, so even if you’re at the far end of the couch watching at an odd angle, the image still looks good.

This is one of Amazon’s best streaming devices at a big discount, with a 4.7-star average rating from more than 100,000 reviewers. It’s faster than the software built into your TV, meaning scrolling and apps are more responsive. Plus you can search for shows by speaking into the Alexa-enabled remote.

Multiple NBC Select staffers (myself included) own and love this soundbar. It delivers a fantastic TV audio experience that’s much better than any TV’s built-in speakers, plus it can connect to other devices like your phone (or other Sonos speakers) to play music or podcasts.

Best Big Spring Sale smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Anyone with an iPhone should consider this as their next smartwatch slash fitness tracker — it’s the brand’s best model (for most people). I’ve tested it and found it very easy to use, and it has very accurate health, sleep and fitness tracking. Plus this latest version has an upgraded 24 hours of battery life (up from 18 hours on the Series 10).

If you just want to track fitness basics, and don’t want a huge screen on your wrist, this Fitbit is a good fit. It tracks basics like steps, runs, workouts and sleep, and has more than 40 exercise profiles built in. Its winning feature is its size: it’s very slim and very light, unlike most smartwatches on the market. You can learn more in my Fitbit Charge 6 review.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 retailed for $799, so seeing it at $499 is a big deal. It’s one of Apple’s largest, brightest smartwatches, made with rugged materials like titanium and sapphire crystal glass for extra durability. And it has a 36 hour battery life, much longer than the Series and SE Apple Watches.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale tech deals

Here are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale tech deals to know about.

Headphone and speaker brand sales

Beats: Up to 51% off headphones and earbuds Edifier: Up to 46% off bookshelf speakers Sony: Up to 46% off headphones, speakers and more

TV brand sales

Hisense: Up to 57% off TVs on Amazon Samsung: Up to 40% off TVs on Amazon Sony: Up to 37% off TVs on Amazon

Home tech brand sales

Anker: Up to 40% off charging accessories Anker Solix: Up to 55% off portable power stations Dreame: Up to 47% off robot vacuums and more Eero: Up to 31% off mesh wi-fi routers Ring: Up to 40% off smart security cameras

Smartwatch and fitness tracker brand sales

Amazfit: Up to 20% off fitness trackers Apple: Up to 25% off Apple Watches Garmin: Up to 45% off smartwatches and fitness trackers

Travel tech brand sales

Tile: Up to 46% off Bluetooth trackers

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness, including stories on fitness trackers, over-ear headphones and point-and-shoot cameras. I’ve been testing the latest tech products for years, comparing top-brand and new products constantly. For this story, I confirmed product and brand prices and price history across Amazon and other retailers to find deals you should know about.

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