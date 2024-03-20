Good news: You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to save big at Amazon this year. The site’s first-ever Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25 — and since it’s not exclusive to Prime members, anyone can get in on the deals. You’ll find discounts across various shopping categories, including beauty products, spring apparel, electronics and furniture.

That said, we dug through hundreds of deals and found a ton of on-sale essential household finds that we think are worth it. Whether you want to stock up on items that will help expedite your chores and make your space cleaner and more comfortable — now’s the perfect time to find some key home and kitchen products at a great price.

The best Big Spring Sale home and kitchen deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We scoured Amazon to find great sales on useful items we think you should know about. Some are from brands we’ve used, loved and covered before (like Dyson, Roomba and Levoit), while others have won NBC Select Bed & Bath and/or Pet awards. Every item is also highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from more than a thousand reviews from Amazon shoppers.

The best humidifiers add moisture to spaces and can help alleviate dry skin, chapped lips, nosebleeds and other dry-weather conditions. This bedside option from Canopy has a 4.5-liter capacity for a runtime of up to 36 hours. The mist, which is cleaned with a paper-based filter and sanitized with a UV light, can hydrate rooms up to 500 square feet, according to Canopy. The humidifier also has a built-in diffuser and comes with a bottle of the brand’s Unwind Aroma.

4.5-star average rating from 76,563 reviews on Amazon

According to experts, the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is one of the best carpet cleaners for your home. Its portable handheld design lets you remove stains on upholstery, car interiors and carpeted staircases, plus it has a 4-foot hose with sprayer and scrubber attachments for hard-to-reach places, according to the brand. You'll also get 32 fluid ounces of the brand’s Spot & Stain treatment.

4.3-star average rating from 133,481 reviews on Amazon

Blink is one of our favorite home security brands, and this video doorbell has an HD video feed alongside two-way audio and app alerts. You can connect it to existing doorbell wires or use it cord-free with batteries, plus it works with Alexa for voice-activated control.

4.7-star average rating from 105,024 reviews on Amazon

Make meal prep easy with these dishwasher-safe Rubbermaid food storage containers that come in a 60-piece set in seven sizes ranging from .5-cup to 9-cup containers. All of them have matching lids, and some sizes have built-in vents that release steam in the microwave so you do not need to worry about splatters.

4.3-star average rating from 98,084 reviews on Amazon

One of the best tech gadgets under $50, the Chamberlain hub and sensor kit uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to turn almost any garage (manufactured after 1993) into a smart garage. Via the companion app, you can open or close your garage from anywhere or grant access to friends and family while on the go.

4.3-star average rating from 12,060 reviews on Amazon

Eufy makes some of the best budget robot vacuums — this one automatically navigates and cleans your house up to 100 minutes on one charge, according to the brand. Its 2.85-inch profile fits under most furniture and the suction automatically increases when vacuuming rugs, according to Eufy.

4.6-star average rating from 4,006 reviews on Amazon

This four-in-one air fryer can air fry, bake, roast and reheat up to 2.1 quarts of food at a time — making it perfect for single-serving items like wings and snacks. It has temperatures ranging from 170–400 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook frozen french fries in about ten minutes, according to Cosori. It also comes with a nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket that makes cleanup easy.

4.3-star average rating from 2,189 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V8 is more than $100 off right now. The cordless, rechargeable design runs for up to 40 minutes on one charge and has an easy-to-detangle head that’s designed for long hair and pet fur, according to the brand. The top also converts into a handheld vac to help you clean upholstery, cars and stairs.

4.5-star average rating from 37,211 reviews on Amazon

Keep an eye on your pets while you’re at work, talk to them while you’re away and dispense treats from your phone with this smart pet camera. The Furbo 360 is an NBC Select Pet Award winner and has automatic dog tracking, colored night vision, emergency-detecting smart alerts and video history so you can replay missed moments. (This model requires a subscription.)

4.5-star average rating from 101,391 reviews on Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper is a lifesaver and one of the best kitchen gadgets to save time while prepping, says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. It uses four interchangeable steel blades to finely and coarsely dice, julienne and spiralize ingredients before catching them in the 1.2-liter tray for easy transferring and storage.

4.4-star average rating from 20 reviews on Amazon

These Brita refill packs are a more eco-friendly alternative to older replacement filters because they use less plastic, but they’re just as effective, according to the brand. They fit inside Brita’s refillable shell (sold separately) and have activated carbon from coconut husks to remove unwanted odors, chlorine, and heavy metals, according to Brita.

4.0-star average rating from 2,060 reviews on Amazon

Experts recommend the iRobot Roomba j7 for homes with pets because it can identify and avoid obstacles like toys and waste. It also has a multisurface rubber roller, edge-sweeping brushes and the ability to return to its charging station when it’s low on power. The app lets you set automatic cleaning schedules and customize your Keep Out zones.

4.7-star average rating from 99,374 reviews on Amazon

A reliable air purifier is a low-maintenance way to minimize dust in your home, and the Levoit Core 300 is one of the best affordable air purifiers on the market. It weighs less than 8 pounds, takes up less than 1 square foot of tabletop space and has a sleep mode that keeps the machine quiet at night, according to the brand. Still, its three-stage filtration system (a pre-filter, a HEPA filter and an active carbon filter) removes allergens and unwanted odors in spaces up to 1,095 square feet, according to Levoit.

4.7-star average rating from 422 reviews on Amazon

Complete your spice collection in one fell swoop with this two-tier McCormick spice rack, which comes with 16 herbs and blends such as cinnamon, sage, paprika, ginger and red pepper (though assortment may vary). It has 360 degree spin access for accessibility and makes use of vertical space to save room in your cabinet or on your countertop.

4.2-star average rating from 1,412 reviews on Amazon

An NBC Select Pet Award winner, the Petcube Bites 2 Lite is a Wi-Fi-enabled camera that has a wide-angle view, night vision and digital zoom so you can check in on your pet while you’re away. It also has a 1.5-pound container inside that holds treats, which you can dispense on a schedule or from afar using the Petcube app.

4.3-star average rating from 12,278 reviews on Amazon

Using an app on your phone, you can control these smart bulbs from anywhere, use pre-set dynamic modes or set automatic schedules to save energy and discourage intruders, according to the brand. They connect to your home’s Wi-Fi and have 16 million color options to pick from.

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. She’s covered deals and sales at NBC Select for two years. You can also find her sales articles in publications such as Bustle, Elite Daily, Food & Wine and Allure.

