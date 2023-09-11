Do you meal prep to make cooking throughout the week easier? Is your pantry in need of some serious organization? Or maybe you like to make large batches of food and freeze it for later or find yourself needing to store leftovers often. If any of these apply to you, having food storage containers on hand may be helpful. And if you need them in a hurry, Amazon has some great options.

Often made from glass or plastic, food storage containers do exactly what they sound like — they keep food contained and are sealed with a lid to help preserve freshness. Many food storage containers come in sets and offer varying sizes to fit different needs. To help you find what will work for you, we gathered top-rated options that are sold on Amazon from popular brands like Rubbermaid, Bentgo and Caraway.

Our top picks

How we picked top-rated food storage on Amazon

Meal prep, pantry organization, freezer storage — reusable food containers can be used for a variety of things. When compiling a list of food storage items from Amazon, we prioritized the following factors:

High ratings: We only considered containers that had a 4-star average from at least 500 reviews on Amazon. We paid special attention to those with even higher star averages and thousands of reviews.

We only considered containers that had a 4-star average from at least 500 reviews on Amazon. We paid special attention to those with even higher star averages and thousands of reviews. Size: Sometimes you’ll need to store a large quantity of food, while other times you may just want to save a little bit of sauce you have leftover. To meet all needs, we looked for a wide variety of containers with different capacities.

Sometimes you’ll need to store a large quantity of food, while other times you may just want to save a little bit of sauce you have leftover. To meet all needs, we looked for a wide variety of containers with different capacities. Material: Generally, food storage containers are either made from glass or plastic. Both can do an effective job and we included options made from both, so you can choose depending on personal preference.

Top-rated food storage on Amazon

Store leftovers, pre-cut fruit and veggies or any other food you’ve prepped in this expansive set from Rubbermaid. It comes with 60 pieces (including the lids), with all pieces made from BPA-free plastic that is microwave and dishwasher-safe. You’ll get containers of various sizes — from small half-cup containers all the way to one that holds nine cups of food. The three, five and seven-cup containers have vented lids, so you can keep the lid on while microwaving and have a place for steam to escape. The set has a 4.7-star average from over 101,000 reviews on Amazon. You can also purchase this set with fewer pieces — including a 21- and 42-piece set.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 60 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

This set comes with 16 containers (ranging in capacity from 2.7 ounces to 33.8 ounces), all of which come with lids that have a hinge-locking system. Because the lids have hinge locks on all four sides, they shouldn’t leak even when turned upside down, according to the brand. The set has a 4.4-star average from over 1,050 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 32 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

If your pantry is in need of organization, this set may help. It comes with varying sizes of tall, rectangular canisters that can be used for things like dried pasta, cereal and grains. The 28-piece set also includes some small, shorter containers that can be used for leftovers or pantry items that come in smaller quantities (like candy or nuts). Included in the set are chalkboard stickers and markers so you can clearly label whatever you put in each container. There are also four plastic scoops included. The set has a 4.4-star average from over 3,400 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 28 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

Freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe, these containers hold up to 36 ounces of food. Each one has a divider, giving you two separate compartments for food. This makes them especially good for lunch storage — you can put a main dish in the larger compartment and a side in the smaller one, according to the brand. The lids have hinge locks and rubber seals that can be removed prior to washing. These containers have a 4.7-star average from over 6,900 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Glass | Pieces included: 10 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

The largest container in this set can hold up to 51 ounces, while the smallest can hold 1.4 ounces. Each of the five containers comes with a lid that has hinge locks on all four sides and rubber seals on the lids help keep them airtight, according to the brand. When not in use they can be stacked within each other to save space. The set has a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,700 reviews on Amazon and is available in a 32-, 38- and 50-piece set as well.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 10 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

This set includes 24 round containers and lids that can hold up to 24 ounces of liquid each. They’re ideal for holding things like soups, stews and broths, according to the brand.They are also freezer safe and the set has a 4.7-star average from over 9,600 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 48 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

Another set intended for pantry food storage, this one also comes with chalkboard stickers and a pen so that you can label what’s in each container. In the set, you get two 220-ounce containers, two 176-ounce containers, six 85-ounce containers and two measuring cups. The set has a 4.6-star average from over 5,500 reviews on Amazon

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 20 (including lids) | Microwave safe: No

An alternative to disposable storage backs, this set of reusable silicone bags has a 4.3-star average from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. Included, you’ll get four large bags, seven sandwich bags and seven snack bags — all of which can be pinched closed at the top for a tight seal. These bags should not be placed in the dishwasher, but rather hand-washed, according to the brand.

Material: Silicone | Pieces included: 18 | Microwave safe: No

These storage containers can store up to 10.6 cups of food and have front-facing flip lids that allow you to easily access what is inside. The containers can be stacked to make good use of vertical space in a pantry and both the lids and main canisters are dishwasher safe. The set has a 4.5-star average from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 4 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

These containers can each hold 4 ounces of liquid and they have measurement markings on the side. Great for storing sauces, homemade baby food, fruits or other small snacks, you can microwave, freeze and clean these containers in the dishwasher. The set of 12 containers and 12 lids have a 4.4-star average from over 1,050 reviews on Amazon. You can also purchase the set with containers that hold 16- or 32 ounces.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 24 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

These rectangular storage containers have a 4.6-star average from over 10,700 reviews on Amazon and they come in six colors (pink, gold, khaki green, mint, periwinkle and sky). Each container can hold up to four cups of food and can be washed in the dishwasher.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 20 (including lids) | Microwave safe: Yes

Though labeled as candy jars, these 197-ounce clear containers can be used to store a variety of different types of foods — cookies, grains, coffee beans, you name it. The front-facing lids make it easy to access what’s inside when these containers are placed in a pantry or cabinet. Just note that these are not dishwasher safe and should be washed by hand. The set of two has a 4.6-star average from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 4 (including lids) | Microwave safe: No

Intended to be used to store fresh produce, the lids of these containers have vents to help air circulate and prevent condensation from building up and spoiling fruits and veggies early, according to Rubbermaid. The set comes with two 7.2-cup containers and one 18.1-cup container. The BPA-free containers are dishwasher safe and have a 4.5-star average from over 7,700 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 6 (including lids) | Microwave safe: No

Store up to 25 liters of food in this collapsible food container. Don’t have as much to store? Fold the sides down to create a smaller container. Many reviewers note they use this container to store large quantities of pet food or grains and it has a 4.5-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. The lid has hinge locks on four sides to give you a secure close and there is a transparent flap on top that you can open to reach inside. The container comes in three colors — green, pink or white.

Material: Plastic | Pieces included: 2 (including lid) | Microwave safe: No

This food storage container is made from ceramic-coated glass and it can store 4.4 cups of food. The clear glass lid allows you to see what’s inside and both the main container and the lid can be washed in the dishwasher. It is available in six colors (including cream, mist and sage) and it is also available in medium (6.6-cups) and large (10-cups) sizes. It has a 4.4-star average from over 500 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Glass | Pieces included: 2 (including lid) | Microwave safe: Container is, lid is not

