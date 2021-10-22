Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

A gift is one of the best ways to show the father figure in your life that you care no matter the occasion, especially if it caters to his interests and hobbies. However, purchasing gifts for dad during the holiday season can be a time-consuming task, and shipping delays and supply chain issues across the country are only putting on added pressure. In fact, a significant number of shoppers say they’ll be holiday shopping before Thanksgiving this year, and popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Target are promoting historically early holiday deals.

To help you find the right gift for your father figure, we rounded up some gifts for dad across several categories based on previous coverage and Select reader interest.

15 gifts for dads in 2021

If you want to start your holiday shopping early and are still looking for gifts for your dad, consider these popular products, which we compiled based on reader interest and our past coverage. We also included some notable new launches from reputable retailers and Select staff recommendations.

The third generation of Apple’s AirPods features a contoured design and shorter stems, which the company said allows them to sit at a better angle for directing audio into your ears. They also include a force sensor so you can control music and calls by tapping the buds, and have a longer battery life than previous models — up to six hours of listening time and charging with MagSafe.

The latest launch from sustainable footwear brand and Select reader favorite Allbirds, the Trail Runners SWT can be a good gift idea for dads who enjoy trail running, hiking or taking long walks. They feature the brand’s eucalyptus-fiber-and-wool-blend uppers and sugarcane midsoles. They’re also machine-washable, feature durable ripstop protection and grippy treads that can stabilize feet on uneven terrain.

Our pick for the best splurge massage gun, the Theragun PRO’s ergonomic grip and adjustable arm let your dad easily angle it for a customized massage for any body part. It features six speeds, seven attachments, two batteries lasting five hours total and Bluetooth to let him connect it to the Theragun app on his smartphone. Allen Conrad, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, previously told us the PRO model is over 50 percent quieter than previous Theragun generations.

For a sturdy tumbler that can keep your dad’s drinks at the temperature he likes no matter how long he takes to drink it, this option from YETI is made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. You can customize it: Select writer Zoe Malin personalized this tumbler with her dad’s initials and the Empire State Building. It’s dishwasher-safe and includes a shatter-resistant Magslider lid that uses magnets to smoothly open and close, according to the brand. You can purchase this tumbler in a variety of colors, including Green, Copper and Graphite.

The Galaxy Watch 4, released in August, tracks over 90 different kinds of exercise and monitors blood oxygen levels and body composition in real time to help your dad achieve his fitness goals. You can change watch interfaces and flip to numerous health and fitness apps with a swipe. The band comes in a variety of different sizes, colors and styles to match your dad’s personal style.

If your dad is looking for cozy slippers to brace for the colder months, these from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen — released earlier this month alongside the brand’s line of socks — come in four designs and feature a soft, faux shearling interior. They also come with a suede sole for traction and durability, and they pack flat so he can take them along when he travels.

Ninja’s new cutlery set, a first for the brand, can be a great addition to your dad’s kitchen this holiday season. The Foodi NeverDull Knife System comes with several types of stainless steel knives, including six steak knives, a paring knife and a chef’s knife. It also features a built-in sharpening wheel that can sharpen and restore blades in seconds, according to the brand.

One of the best travel backpacks for men, The Commuter Backpack from The Ridge can be useful for dads who frequently travel for work. Its built-in shock-resistant laptop compartment keeps his tech protected, while the external USB ports and integrated power bank holder let him safely charge and carry other electronics. It also includes an RFID-blocking pocket, a water bottle pocket, a spacious main compartment and durable, weatherproof construction.

If your dad is a coffee lover who prefers a quick and easy cup in the morning, the Nespresso VertuoPlus is a great gift option. It brews coffee in four sizes: a 5-ounce or 8-ounce cup of coffee or a single or double shot of espresso. Select editor Gideon Grudo said this machine is one of his favorite coffee makers, since “your coffee is entirely in your hands and won’t require too much work if you don’t want it to.” The machine requires you to purchase espresso pods directly from Nespresso, and you can also buy the frother separately or as a bundle.

The Bevel Trimmer is one of the best stylish hair and beard trimmers on the market, easy to use and designed to provide good control. Using the dial, your father can easily adjust the blade to the length of hair he wants, and the reengineered safety razor helps prevent irritation and bumps.

Whether he’s working from home or looking for new athleisure to hit the gym, these joggers from Nike provide the comfort of soft fleece to lock in warmth during the colder months and feature a classic silhouette complete with ribbed cuffs around the ankle. They also include an elastic waistband and an adjustable drawcord that lets him customize the fit.

For the dad hoping to boost his home security game, this SimpliSafe eight-piece kit is the best all-around security system. It offers four door and window sensors, a motion sensor, a keypad and a panic button. You can also add audio-based glass-break sensors, water and freeze sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, cameras and more. While it can still provide limited security without a subscription plan, it’s most useful with Simplisafe’s 24/7 monitoring plan, which is $25 per month.

A quality grooming set can be a great way to boost your dad’s self-confidence and have him looking (and feeling) his best. This shaving set from Harry’s comes with the brand’s ergonomic The Winston razor handle and three blade cartridges. It also includes your choice of a foaming gel or shave cream, along with a travel cover to protect the blades when he’s on the go. You can have the handle engraved with your dad’s initials and choose to sign up for automatic refills whenever he runs out.

Weighted blankets can have several calming effects and be beneficial if the father figure in your life has trouble sleeping or suffers from high stress. This weighted blanket from Bearaby is made from recycled marine plastic and boasts an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, meaning it was independently tested and is free of harmful substances. It's available in four weights — from 10 pounds up to 25 pounds — and five colors ranging from Midnight Blue to a more neutral Moonstone Grey.

Best for golf lovers, this rangefinder can help measure the distance and accuracy of a shot to add confidence to your dad’s play. It features what the brand calls a Fast Focus System, which allows golfers to adjust the focus of the device, along with 6x magnification and a measurement range between 5 and 1,300 yards. It also has an ergonomic and compact design, measuring just 5 inches long and 4 inches high.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.