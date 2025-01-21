Valentine’s Day is typically the perfect excuse to opt for a classic like candy or flowers. They’re crowd pleasers for a reason — but aren’t the most interesting or special. And while this list has both of those timeless options, we also included practical presents he can use daily. For the techie, that may be a gaming controller or Airtags; for the athlete, a portable massager, and for the foodie, a new apron or luxury appliance. Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend, husband or an unlabeled special someone, we have something he’ll probably love and use in the long-term.

Keep in mind that shipping deadlines for many retailers are approaching (if they haven’t already passed); we recommend confirming so before purchasing. If you need a present that’s guaranteed to arrive on time, we rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon, many of which have two-day shipping as long as you’re a Prime member.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him in 2026

To find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men, we combined bestsellers from our previous reporting and products our editors use firsthand and love. We cast a wide net to try to appeal to as many men with varied interests as possible.

Designed for adults, this Lego set has 878 pieces that will yield an artificial bonsai tree that doubles as maintenance-free decor. It measures 7 inches high and 8.5 inches long, and the set includes both green and pink leaves that your giftee can swap out with his mood or the seasons. It also includes a display stand.

According to NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, this Buck Mason tee (available in 10 colors and six sizes) is “sturdy and looks more flattering than your average white T-shirt.” While the ring-spun cotton is heavy, it also has a broken-in feel, according to Bowman. “It’s a classic fit that isn’t overly boxy or too slim. I’ve had it for four years and aside from minimal shrinkage, it’s held up well in the wash.”

For the cinema buff, this scratch-off chart has 100 of Hollywood’s most famous movies on a 12-by-16-inch card stock poster. As your giftee watches each one, he can scratch off the top layer, revealing a colorful hand-drawn movie poster underneath. With a 4.7-star average rating from more than 100 reviews on Amazon, it includes titles such as “Citizen Kane,” “King Kong,” “Forrest Gump” and “Back To The Future” and it comes ready-to-gift in premium packaging

If he’s always misplacing his keys, wallet or luggage, the Apple AirTag is an easy-to-use Bluetooth tracker that can give him peace of mind and help him get out the door on time. Once he syncs it up with an iPhone, it can find misplaced items from up to 33 feet away or show its location with a pin on Apple’s FindMy app. Its replaceable battery lasts for up to a year and it’s dust- and water-resistant, too, according to the brand.

Professional chefs consider Maldon one of the best types of salt for home cooking for its pyramid-shaped crystals that enhance the texture and flavor of your food. It’s sourced from a small body of water in the coastal United Kingdom town of Maldon, Essex, and it makes a great hosting gift or present for foodies or home cooks. You can get it in a few sizes, depending on how much counter space your giftee has available.

Choose from nine colors and add a custom monogram with this Leatherology key chain. The brand makes some of our favorite personalized gifts with genuine leather and other durable materials — in this case, a metal ring and carabiner-style clip so your guy can easily attach and detach it from his keys.

This espresso machine is easy to set up and can make lattes, cappuccinos, an Americano and more, according to NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, who received it from the brand and reviewed it for our site. It lets you customize almost every element of your beverage (including the temperature, coffee strength and milk texture) and has a touch-screen display so it’s great for beginners, too.

“I first started using Kiehl’s years ago and the products have never irritated my skin,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. This 2.5-ounce men’s face cream has vitamin C to minimize dullness, caffeine to energize skin and chestnut extract for hydration, and the formula is non-greasy and paraben-free, according to the brand.

“I’ve had my Hay Portable lamp for five years now,” says Bowman. “The lamp’s incredibly lightweight, only weighing 0.75 pounds and it has an anti-scratch coating that has helped it survive even after a few drops. The battery lasts around 10 hours, too. It’s easily one of my favorite lamps.” It comes in six colors and is rechargeable via USB.

One of the best massage guns for muscle relief, the Theragun Mini has three massage speeds and comes with three head attachments. Multiple NBC Select editors love the Theragun brand — reporter Harry Rabinowitz has used his for years as a recovery tool to relieve sore or stiff muscles and says that these tools “aren’t solely for athletes or gym rats.”

Alvarez has the women’s version of these slippers, which she wears inside her house, on walks and while running errands. They’re insulated and fleece-lined with a water-resistant upper and have durable soles, according to The North Face. “Once I showed my boyfriend these, he immediately wanted his own pair so this is something I plan on getting him this year,” says Alvarez. “They’re easy to slip on, have a soft inside, perfect traction and I love that they can withstand outside elements.”

Flamingo Estate is one of our favorite small businesses. The California-based brand works directly with a network of farmers to create pantry and self-care essentials. This tomato hand soap has olive and avocado oils for moisture and tarragon and black pepper for scent. “This brand has been on my ‘to give’ list for a while now,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “I think elevated basics are the best kinds of gifts and the bottle is nice and eye-catching, too.”

Designed to fit 12-ounce cans, these Yeti sleeves are double-wall vacuum insulated to preserve drink temperatures and the lock-and-load gasket secures the can inside with a quarter-twist. “The men in my family love these Colster cans and use them year-round when they’re out and even when they’re home,” says Alvarez. “They keep their drinks so cold and are the perfect size for standard cans, plus they have them in so many colors.”

This mobile controller can turn his phone into a portable console so he can game on the go. It’s also one of the best handheld gaming consoles if you’re on a budget, according to experts. You can get it in two colors and two generations to fit either USB-C or lightning-compatible smartphones (including many iPhone and Android models), plus it has a headset jack and magnetic adapters to support most cases.

Alvarez also loves the Pura Car Pro, which is a cordless, rechargeable diffuser. Its smart design automatically detects motion to release a scent when the car is moving, or you can control the intensity from your phone via the app. The scent cartridges (sold separately) are easy to refill and made without harsh chemicals, according to the brand.

This combination set includes triple-weighted chess pieces, a vinyl board and a bag with an adjustable shoulder strap for easy travel. It’s designed by The United States Chess Federation for club and tournament players, and has an average 4.7-star rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon.

Bowman decided to try these Abercrombie & Fitch sweats on a whim, and now they’re a go-to: “They feel incredibly soft and the interior lining is light but also keeps me warm. I also love the metal tips on the waistband, which have held up well even after a cycle in the washer.” They come in seven colors and six sizes, plus you can choose between three inseam lengths. On Bowman, who’s 6 feet 1 inches tall, they hit “perfectly below the ankle, but they shrink a bit.”

Grab this deck of elevated playing cards for the poker or game night enthusiast. They’re printed with vegetable-based dye on paper sourced from sustainable forests, and the iconography is designed to look chic yet familiar, according to the brand. The cards come in a box that mimics the look of a cassette tape and are available in white or orange.

Food52 is one of our favorite brands for kitchen gadgets, and its Ultimate Apron has a well-thought-out design for your favorite chef. Made from machine-washable cotton twill in two color options, its corners double as built-in pot holders and it has a conversion chart for quick measurements. It also has ample pockets for storage as well as extra-long waist ties and an adjustable neck strap for a secure fit.

Alvarez received this Carby Musk candle as a gift and her boyfriend instantly recognized the logo: “It’s made by one of his favorite artists [Drake], so it was extra special, but most importantly, it smells amazing — a floral, amber dream,” says Alvarez. “It comes with a gold pen to write on the holder with so we got to label it in honor of our first NYC apartment together.”

“Since I can’t grill living in an apartment, I love that this pan lets me pretend,” says Fernandez. “I use it to make burgers, chicken and grilled cheese sandwiches — the bread gets super crispy quickly. I also like that it has handles on the sides rather than one long one in the front because it’s easier to store in a cabinet or shelf with other cookware.” Your giftee doesn’t have to pre season the grill, which is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

A gift that’s actually useful, this 13-ounce mug comes with a charger that uses induction heat to keep beverages hot (around 130 degrees) all day long. The base also doubles as a wireless charger for compatible phones and earbuds. Alvarez gifted it to her grandparents for Christmas and her “grandpa immediately set it up in his office and not a day has gone by that he hasn’t used it.”

“Heattech is a must-have for the winter season,” says Bowman, and this stretchy ribbed beanie comes in eight color options with a fold-over cuff. “I’ve owned multiple Uniqlo beanies throughout the years and it’s incredibly warm and lightweight. It’s also relatively inexpensive and a perfect gift for someone who’s lacking decent headwear for those colder days.”.

This NBC Select Travel Award winner is one of the best carry-on luggage options. It’s designed to maximize storage space while still fitting in overhead compartments. It also has a durable hardshell exterior, a TSA-approved lock, smooth-rolling wheels, an easy-grip handle and tons of interior compartments for organization. Choose from 10 color options and add a custom monogram ($50) for a personalized touch.

“The Camp Snap camera is a fun, easy to use digital camera at a low price,” says Rabinowitz, who received a sample from the brand. “A big part of its appeal is its simplicity; there are no controls, there’s no screen, it’s just point and shoot. It’s lightweight and truly pocketable — I can fit it in any shirt or pants pocket. For $65, it’s more about good vibes than print-worthy shots.”

“My grandpa who is a self-proclaimed chocolate connoisseur says these are the best chocolates he’s ever had,” says Alvarez. This giftable tin has 8.8 ounces of the brand’s original French Truffle flavor, and should be kept in a dry, cool place.

This dartboard is easy to mount, and instead of the classic bullseye, it combines darts with golf so your giftee can aim for a hole-in-one on a printed map of nine greens. The set includes six darts in two colors and a board made from metal and wood.

The Nomad ChargeKey has two USB-C plugs that clasp together with a magnet. The plugs can transfer data and charge a wide range of compatible devices, but it’s also lightweight with a keychain connector for on-the-go use. Needless to say, it’s a practical gift for techies and travelers alike.

When in doubt, opt for a timeless gift with a petite twist. “I asked my boyfriend what he wanted for Valentine’s Day and his first answer was flowers so I instantly thought of ordering a small bouquet from JJ’s Flower Shop,” says Alverez. “The flowers are so vibrant, fresh and smell amazing.” The petite bouquet comes in two color options and you can opt for paper wrapping, a green grid vase or a clear glass vase.

We included Calpak in our list of the best travel backpacks and the best laptop cases, but the brand’s tech organizer is even more compact. It has multiple mesh pockets and elastic bands to hold devices, charging cords and accessories, plus it’s lightly padded to protect his electronics against impact, according to the brand. It comes in several colors and patterns and has a 4.9-star average rating from more than 900 reviews on Calpak’s site.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant who’s covered NBC Select gifting content for the past three years. I have nearly a decade of experience writing about products, and my byline has appeared in Bustle, CNN, Food & Wine, Allure and Elite Daily, among others.

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who curated the gifts in this article. She chose items based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated items from brands we love.

