30+ best Black Friday deals under $100 to shop now

Black Friday is officially here and if you’re planning to upgrade your tech or invest in new kitchen gear, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on everything from home and kitchen gadgets to beauty and wellness essentials during the event. And while many shoppers choose to save their splurge purchases for Black Friday, great discounts aren’t limited to high-end products: Many of these sales — most of which run through Cyber Monday — offer plenty of discounted items under $100.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales under $100 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday deals under $100 based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 71,758 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products — not to mention the only ADA-approved whitening strips. This pack includes 20 treatments that gently whiten your teeth over time and keep them brighter for at least 12 months, according to the brand. For last-minute whitening, the kit also comes with two 1-Hour Express treatments that whiten teeth in just an hour, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 19,001 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices and lets you track your exercise, sleep, health metrics and more. It has a water-resistant design and a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to five days, according to the brand. Your purchase also includes a 6-month trial of the FitBit Premium membership, which provides additional features like personalized health insights and workout classes.

4.7-star average rating from 12,009 reviews on Amazon

This Instant Vortex air fryer has a 5.7-quart basket and equips one-touch customizable programs to cook a wide variety of foods, such as chicken wings, roasted vegetables and more. The touchscreen display allows you to adjust the cooking time and set your desired temperature between 120 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. This air fryer comes with a dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray, grill plate and skewer set.

4.7-star average rating from 32,533 reviews on Amazon

This at-home DNA test kit can give you a glimpse of your genetic data and craft more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions, genetic weight and more. It requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab, which will deliver results back to you in five to six weeks, according to the company.

4.7-star average rating from 22,766 reviews on Amazon

The ProtectiveClean 6500 model from Philips Sonicare — which makes some of our favorite electric toothbrushes — equips a pressure sensor to protect your gums, a brush-head replacement reminder and a built-in, two-minute timer to keep track of how long you’re brushing, according to the brand. Its battery can last up to two weeks, and the base contains an indicator light to remind you when it’s time to recharge, Philips says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 18,946 reviews on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a 6.8-inch display, an adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to Amazon. You can also pair this water-resistant Kindle with Bluetooth-enabled headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks.

4.7-star average rating from 10,573 reviews on Amazon

This All-Clad two-piece cookware set comes with an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, both of which are nonstick, have an anti-warp stainless steel base and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. Though these frying pans are dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends hand-washing them to preserve the nonstick coating.

4.4-star average rating from 13,901 reviews on Amazon

The Keurig K-Supreme lets you brew 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee, accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall and equips a removable, 66-ounce water reservoir for easy refills, according to the brand. The coffee maker also offers a Strong Brew button that creates a bolder and more intense coffee taste, Keurig says.

4.6-star average rating from 14,467 reviews on Amazon

Embark’s Breed Identification Kit tests over 230,000 genetic markers and screens for over 350 dog breeds to help you find out more about your furry friend. After you send a swab sample of your pet’s saliva to the Embark lab, the brand says it typically takes about 2 to 4 weeks to get back the results.

4.7-star average rating from 5,397 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is a compact speaker that can stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather or news and more, all using voice commands. It has an integrated wall mount that lets you hang it up in any room, according to the brand. You can also pair your Google Nest Mini to other compatible smart devices, allowing you to dim the lights or turn on the TV with ease.

4.4-star average rating from 1281 reviews at Walmart

The JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime and has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, meaning it can withstand spills, rain and even water submergence, according to the brand. Weighing just over 1 pound, the speaker is also compact and lightweight enough to take on the go.

4.3-star average rating from 880 reviews at Walmart

The Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller comes with a built-in microphone and headset jack to help you chat with friends while you play, as well as dynamic adaptive triggers that vary the levels of force and tension to better interact with your on-screen actions, according to the brand. The controller also supports sound effects on select games to heighten the gaming experience, Sony says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 77,065 reviews on Amazon

The Levoit Core 300 — which is one of our favorite affordable air purifiers — uses a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter that the brand says can clear indoor air of contaminants like smoke, dust and mold. It can also filter the air in rooms up to 219 square feet in just 12 minutes, according to Levoit.

4.8-star average rating from 32,038 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite board games for adults, Catan lets players build settlements and expand roads, upgrade cities and earn development cards that offer key advantages. The game does require critical thinking from the moment you place your first settlement, so it’s on the more strategic side of classic board games, according to the manufacturer.

4.3-star average rating from 844 reviews at Nordstrom

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a staff favorite due to its minimalist, lightweight design (weighing just 1 pound) and essential oil-infused cool mist that can freshen up rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. The device requires you to fill the internal reservoir with water, add 20-25 drops of an essential oil and select either a four- or eight-hour time setting to allow the steam to disperse, Vitruvi says.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales under $100

Here are the best Black Friday sales under$100 that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving, with Black Friday 2022 falling on Nov. 25. But experts told us that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

