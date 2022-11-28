Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is officially here. If you’re planning to invest in a new Roomba or gift one to someone else, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts. Some of these sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.

To help you make the most of your shopping, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales on Roombas that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 Roomba deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday Roomba robotic vacuum deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 13,777 reviews on Amazon

This Roomba i3+ not only intelligently cleans your home for up to 75 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand, but it also automatically empties the dirt into its base, which is able to capture even small particles, according to iRobot. Other noteworthy features include integrated sensors, dirt-detection technology and a smart app that allows you to set schedules and designate specific rooms for cleaning.

4.3-star average rating from 9,943 reviews on Amazon

While the Roomba i3 EVO doesn’t have a self-emptying base, it can learn your home and create a cleaning map, run for up to 75 minutes and detect dirt and obstructions, says the brand. Since it’s voice-enabled, you can even launch it by speaking if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant set up.

4.4-star average rating from 25,967 reviews on Amazon

One of the more affordable robotic vacuums out there, this model has a three-stage cleaning system that can handle everything from hardwood floors to carpets. It comes with a companion app, voice-activated controls with Google Assistant and Alexa and a 90-minute run time on a single charge, according to iRobot.

4.3-star average rating from 4,245 reviews on Amazon

If your home has ample obstacles, such as cords, clutter, socks and pet toys, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is up for the job. Its sensors are smarter than earlier models to fully avoid anything you don’t want it to clean, iRobot says — and once it’s done, it automatically empties the dirt into the included base.

4.1-star average rating from 32 reviews on Amazon

Launched at the end of September, the Roomba Combo j7+ can vacuum and mop floors for a thorough clean, says the brand. As with the vacuum-only model, it avoids obstacles and cleans everything else with a four-stage system: a sweeping brush, multi-surface rubber rollers, power-lifting suction and an integrated mop. The brand also notes that it’s the only model that fully retracts its mop when it senses carpets so they don’t get damp.

4.3-star average rating from 14,538 reviews on Amazon

Like other Roomba models, this robot vacuum offers a three-stage cleaning system, can tackle carpets and hard floors and creates personalized schedules based on your habits. This model can also suggest additional cleaning during pet-shedding season or when the pollen count is high in your location, Roomba says. The Wi-Fi-enabled vacuum can be voice-activated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, according to the brand, and offers 90 minutes of run time before it automatically returns to the dock to recharge.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 iRobot Roomba sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday Roomba sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Target: Up to $400 off iRobot Roombas Walmart: Up to $300 off iRobot Roombas Kohl’s: Up to $250 off iRobot Roombas Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to $200 off iRobot Roombas

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

