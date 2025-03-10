A portable Bluetooth speaker can come in handy for a variety of things. They are great for travel or simply for playing music when you have people over. As we look ahead to spring, they can also come in handy for any outdoor picnics or entertaining you may do. Right now, Bose’s highly rated Soundlink Flex portable speaker is at its lowest price ever on Amazon: $112.53.

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Bose Soundlink Flex deal

The Bose Soundlink Flex offers great sound in a portable size (it’s 7.9-inches wide and 3.6-inches tall). It outputs high-fidelity audio that is balanced and clear and has a deep bass, according to the brand. The speaker plays from any position (stand or lay it on the side) and senses its orientation to adjust for the best sound possible. It also has multiple audio modes — including stereo mode for left and right channels and party mode for a bigger, fuller sound output.

This speaker has a 12-hour battery life and uses Bluetooth 5.3 for a continuous connection to devices up to 30 feet away, and it can pair with multiple devices at once. The Bose Soundlink Flex is coated in silicone to protect it if you drop it, and it has an IP67 rating, the highest protection rating a speaker can get for protecting against dust particles and water. Regarding travel, it only weighs 1.3 pounds, so it is easy to transport. It also has a durable nylon loop that can be clipped to a backpack or bag. You can pick up the Bose Soundlink Flex right now for 24% off on Amazon, the lowest price the retailer has ever offered this speaker.

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