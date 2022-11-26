From home items to beauty finds and tech items, there are tons of good deals to be had during Black Friday. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. With so many deals available, it’s a great time to consider buying items that can help you turn your house into a smart home.

One popular smart home gadget that is on sale for a great deal is the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control. It’s great if you have a tendency to accidentally leave your garage door open or if you just worry that you have. It’s a great gift for yourself or for friends and family — especially because it is currently on sale for less than $20.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 84,527 reviews on Amazon

This smart garage control system allows you to open and close your garage door from anywhere through your phone via the companion app (available on iPhones and Androids). The app also allows you to give access to your garage door to other family members or close friends.

It comes with a garage hub and a sensor. Through the app, you can get real-time garage door activity notifications sent to your phone to help you monitor it. You can also set your garage door to open and close automatically at specific times each day through a scheduling function in the app.

According to the brand, this device is compatible with all major branded openers manufactured after 1993. If you have multiple garage doors, you’ll need to purchase an additional sensor.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

