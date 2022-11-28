If you’re searching for certain gadgets or wellness items this Cyber Monday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event. Fitness brands like Nike and Lululemon are offering great sales on athletic shoes and clothing. In the market for a tracker? Fitbit has a number of their highly-rated trackers on sale right now. Most of Fitbit’s trackers can monitor activities like sleep and exercise, as well as provide metrics like heart rate and more. At a more affordable price point than the Apple Watch (which is on sale, too), Fitbit trackers give you many of the same perks.

Below, some of the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals available. To evaluate the quality of these deals, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure they are at the lowest price in at least three months.

Best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 31,027 reviews on Amazon

With a Fitbit Premium membership (you get six months free with this purchase), the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a Daily Readiness Score based on metrics it tracks. It will also tell you whether you should exercise or focus on recovery. This tracker also keeps an eye on your heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, blood oxygen levels and more, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

One of the brand’s newer fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts. Plus, Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch. Pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications. You’ll get six days of battery life with a full charge, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 69,452 reviews on Amazon

Log 20 exercise modes, like biking, swimming or walking and interpret health data like distance traveled and calories burned with this tracker. By measuring your heart rate, the wearable tracks your fitness as well as the quality of your sleep, says Fitbit. It also comes with a one-year trial of Fitbit Premium, the company’s advanced health app.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

