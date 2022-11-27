Black Friday has come and gone, but retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are still offering notable discounts on everything from home and kitchen gadgets to beauty and wellness essentials. Many of these sales — most of which run through Cyber Monday — offer plenty of discounted items under $100.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best early Cyber Monday deals and sales under $100 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals under $100

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday deals under $100 based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 12,009 reviews on Amazon

This Instant Vortex air fryer has a 5.7-quart basket and equips one-touch customizable programs to cook a wide variety of foods, such as chicken wings, roasted vegetables and more. The touchscreen display allows you to adjust the cooking time and set your desired temperature between 120 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. This air fryer comes with a dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray, grill plate and skewer set.

4.6-star average rating from 71,758 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products — not to mention the only ADA-approved whitening strips. This pack includes 20 treatments that gently whiten your teeth over time and keep them brighter for at least 12 months, according to the brand. For last-minute whitening, the kit also comes with two 1-Hour Express treatments that whiten teeth in just an hour, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 19,001 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices and lets you track your exercise, sleep, health metrics and more. It has a water-resistant design and a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to five days, according to the brand. Your purchase also includes a six-month trial of the FitBit Premium membership, which provides additional features like personalized health insights and workout classes.

4.6-star average rating from 50,407 reviews on Amazon

This upholstery cleaner uses a combination of a cleaning spray and suction to lift stains and messes from carpets, stairs, car interiors and more, according to the brand. It comes with a tough stain tool attachment and a self-cleaning tool to rinse the machine’s hose after each use.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 5,262 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite bed sheets, these 1500 thread count sheets are designed with a hypoallergenic material that’s breathable and moisture-wicking, so they may be ideal for hot sleepers, according to the brand. These sheets are also antimicrobial and pill- and wrinkle-resistant, the brand says. You can purchase them in over a dozen colors, including Lavender Mist, Eggplant, Sage Green and more.

4.7-star average rating from 32,533 reviews on Amazon

This at-home DNA test kit can give you a glimpse of your genetic data and craft more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions, genetic weight and more. It requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab, which will deliver results back to you in five to six weeks, according to the company.

Designed for running on sidewalks or streets, Nike says that this men’s athletic sneaker (which also comes in women’s sizing) is constructed with extra support along the sides and a lightweight foam in the sole to provide a smooth ride. The shoe has a mostly mesh upper to promote breathability, Nike says, and is offered in 11 different color combinations so you’re sure to find a shade that suits you.

4.6-star average rating from 28,504 reviews at Our Place

Our Place’s Always Pan is a Select staff favorite due to its durability and sleek design — one writer threw away all of her other cookware after investing in one, and another Select staff member gifted an Always Pan to several family members. The pan is non-stick, ceramic-coated and can replace up to eight popular kitchen items, including a sauté pan, steamer and spoon rest. It’s available in multiple colors, including Heat (red), Sage (green) and Blue Salt.

4.2-star average from 1,541 reviews at Lululemon

Lululemon entered the sneaker game in March 2022 and this pair quickly became a top-rated style. They’re made for running and have a seamless, supportive liner that is moisture-wicking, according to the brand. Lululemon also notes that the sole is made from foam that cushions every step.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 18,946 reviews on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a 6.8-inch display, an adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to Amazon. You can also pair this water-resistant Kindle with Bluetooth-enabled headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks.

4.7-star average rating from 10,573 reviews on Amazon

This All-Clad two-piece cookware set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch non-stick frying pans. They also have an anti-warp stainless steel base and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. Though these frying pans are dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends hand-washing them to preserve the nonstick coating.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 69,324 reviews on Amazon

This reusable notebook from Rocketbook — which appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” — lets you send your notes directly to cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive by scanning them through the Rocketbook app to access at any time — you can simply wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth to start over, according to the brand. The notebook includes 36 dot grid notebook pages, a microfiber cloth and a black Pilot FriXion erasable pen.

4.7-star average rating from 30,475 reviews on Amazon

Stasher bags are a Select staff favorite — Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin called them her “go-to storage product.” These silicone bags can help reduce single-use plastics for food storage and are safe to use in the microwave, freezer or a sous-vide container, according to the brand. They’re also dishwasher-safe and can be placed in boiling water or an oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, Stasher says. The seven-pack bundle contains Stasher bags of different sizes, including the brand’s 15-ounce Sandwich bag and its 56-ounce Mid bag.

4.4-star average rating from 13,901 reviews on Amazon

The Keurig K-Supreme lets you brew 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces or 12 ounces of coffee, accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall and has a removable, 66-ounce water reservoir for easy refills, according to the brand. The coffee maker also offers a Strong Brew button that creates a bolder and more intense coffee taste, Keurig says.

4.6-star average rating from 14,467 reviews on Amazon

Embark’s Breed Identification Kit tests over 230,000 genetic markers and screens for over 350 dog breeds to help you find out more about your furry friend. After you send a swab sample of your pet’s saliva to the Embark lab, the brand says it typically takes about two to four weeks to get back the results.

4.7-star average rating from 5,397 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is a compact speaker that can stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather or news and more, all using voice commands. It has an integrated wall mount that lets you hang it up in any room, according to the brand. You can also pair your Google Nest Mini to other compatible smart devices, allowing you to dim the lights or turn on the TV with ease.

4.0-star average rating from 489 reviews at Target

This cordless electric shaver from Philips works on wet or dry skin, and its head swivels in five directions for a close shave, cutting long and short facial hairs, according to the brand. The shaver comes with a charger, protective cover and precision detailer.

4.3-star average rating from 880 reviews at Walmart

The Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller comes with a built-in microphone and headset jack to help you chat with friends while you play, as well as dynamic adaptive triggers that vary the levels of force and tension to better interact with your on-screen actions, according to the brand. The controller also supports sound effects on select games to heighten the gaming experience, Sony says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 77,065 reviews on Amazon

The Levoit Core 300 — which is one of our favorite affordable air purifiers — uses a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter that the brand says can clear indoor air of contaminants like smoke, dust and mold. It can also filter the air in rooms up to 219 square feet in just 12 minutes, according to Levoit.

4.8-star average rating from 32,038 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite board games for adults, Catan lets players build settlements and expand roads, upgrade cities and earn development cards that offer key advantages. The game does require critical thinking from the moment you place your first settlement, so it’s on the more strategic side of classic board games, according to the manufacturer.

4.3-star average rating from 844 reviews at Nordstrom

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a staff favorite due to its minimalist, lightweight design (weighing just 1 pound) and essential oil-infused cool mist that can freshen up rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. The device requires you to fill the internal reservoir with water, add 20-25 drops of an essential oil and select either a four- or eight-hour time setting to allow the steam to disperse, Vitruvi says.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 4,138 reviews on Amazon

This electric toothbrush has a built-in timer, pressure sensor and three cleaning modes: daily cleaning, sensitive and whitening. It pairs the round brush head with micro-vibrations for gentle yet effective cleaning, says the brand, and comes with two brush heads, a travel case and a charger.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 3,505 reviews on Amazon

The SodaStream Terra can help you make sparkling water in seconds at the touch of a button, according to the brand. This bundle comes with the SodaStream machine, a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle that can hold 1 liter of liquid, flavor drops and a 60-liter gas cylinder, which have the brand’s Quick Connect technology to easily lock them into place.

4.6-star average rating from 2,187 reviews on Amazon

AeroGarden is an expert-recommended pick when it comes to indoor gardening systems, as well as a Select staff favorite. The AeroGarden Sprout comes with LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off to help you grow up to three different plants at once, according to the brand. The kit includes basil, parsley and dill seed pods.

Best early Cyber Monday 2022 sales under $100

Here are the best early Cyber Monday sales under$100 that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

