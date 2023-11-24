Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on streaming subscriptions during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on televisions and other tech.

We compiled the best deals on streaming subscriptions that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday streaming subscription sales

Best Black Friday streaming subscription deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of subscriptions we’ve tried ourselves.

Through November 28th, you can sign up for a year of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming for 99 cents per month — bringing your total to under $12 per year (usually $79.99). New and returning subscribers who canceled at least a month ago can take advantage of this offering.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported version Max for $2.99 monthly for six months, which usually costs $9.99 a month, so you save $42 with this offer. The plan will give you access to hundreds of shows and movies. Because this is the ad-supported plan, only two people can stream simultaneously, and you cannot download content for offline viewing.

A subscription to Paramount Plus gives you tens of thousands of shows and 24/7 live news. For Black Friday, they are offering new and returning subscribers the chance to sign up for $1.98 a month for three months — after that, your subscription returns to the total price of $5.99 a month. You can also sign up for a combo of Paramount Plus and Showtime for $3.96 a month for three months (instead of $11.99 monthly). To redeem either offer, just use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, is offering new and returning subscribers the chance to sign up for either $1.99 a month (normally $5.99) for 12 months or $19.99 upfront for the entire year (usually $59.99) . Use the code BIGDEAL for the monthly membership or YEARLONG for the annual. The ad-supported subscription gives you access to next-day programming from NBC and Bravo, movies, and sports.

This streaming service grants you access to live and on-demand TV. The service is offering half off the first month for new customers only. Sling TV Orange is $20 for the first month (usually $40) and grants you access to 32 channels, including ESPN, Disney and Freeform. Sling TV Blue is $22.50 for the first month (usually $45) and gives you access to 42 channels.

Best Black Friday streaming device sales 2023

In addition to streaming subscriptions, several streaming devices are on sale for Black Friday. Here are the best Black Friday streaming device sales we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year, the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll update you about new savings opportunities and, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributing editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Black Friday Roomba deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.