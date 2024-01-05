IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

December bestsellers: Readers’ favorite baking gifts, neck creams and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered in December, including KN95 face masks, shampoos for thinning hair and travel accessories.
Here’s what our readers bought this month.
Here’s what our readers bought this month.Amazon
By Kelsey Fredricks

Here at Select, December was all about ringing in the holiday season — we created specially curated gift guides for everyone in your life, including teachers, new parents, music lovers and baking enthusiasts (and, of course, Mom, Dad, brothers, sisters and the rest of your shopping list). We also got cozy with our Select staff-favorite robes and rounded up our favorite exercise bikes, ankle weights and more to help you reach your fitness goals in 2024.

To reflect on 2023, we compiled our readers’ most purchased products and tech bestsellers from the year and our editors’ favorite buys. And to give you an idea of what readers shopped for last month, we highlighted the bestselling products we covered in December.

WWDoll KN95 Face Mask

AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum 2-Pack Baker’s Half Sheet

Bubzi Co Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit

RevitaLash Thickening Shampoo

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount

Fyy Electronics Organizer

Roc Multi Correxion Crepe Repair Face & Neck Cream

“Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom”

“Hunt a Killer: The Detective’s Puzzle Book”

Brown Sugar Bear Sugar Saver

Nioxin System Kits

Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier

Neocutis Neo Firm Neck Cream

Allura & Arcia 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards

Why trust NBC Select?

Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator at NBC Select. For this story, she rounded up bestselling products that our readers loved in December based on data from our monthly coverage.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to  date.


Kelsey Fredricks

Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator for Select on NBC News.