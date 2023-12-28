As 2023 comes to a close, we’re rounding up NBC Select reader’s most beloved products from the year. This year, our readers enjoyed our first ever Wellness Awards, Pet Awards, Bed and Bath Awards and Giftable Tech Awards where we rounded up some of the most highly-rated products in these categories. Haircare and skincare were also areas of interest for our audience, who gravitated towards head shavers, teen acne treatments, dark circle treatments and head acne treatments. Additionally, KN95 face masks, disposable face masks, at-home COVID tests and more reflected the sustained interest in COVID-19. Newer shopping trends for NBC Select readers included keratosis pilaris treatments, pregnancy-safe skin care products, dusters, reef-safe sunscreens, beard oils and more.

Below are 50 of the bestselling products we covered in 2023, outside of the most popular deals we covered during tentpole sales events like Prime Day, Prime Big Deals Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

2023 bestsellers

4.5-star average rating from 77,162 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best treatments for teen acne

4.3-star average rating from 27,959 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 16 best treatments for dark under-eye circles

4.5-star average rating from 23,316 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best N95 masks to buy

4.5-star average rating from 68,476 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to shop for the best KN95 face masks

4.6-star average rating from 14,077 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best SPF lip balms to hydrate and protect lips

4.3-star average rating from 58,331 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 17 best eye creams for brightening

4.6-star average rating from 4,070 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 best sunscreens for kids

4.4-star average rating from 10,742 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: NBC Select Bed & Bath Awards 2023: Shop winners as seen on TODAY

4.4-star average rating from 3,818 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 12 best under-eye patches for puffiness

4.6-star average rating from 4,341 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 15 best deodorants and antiperspirants of 2023

4.8-star average rating from 127,768 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best body lotions, according to dermatologists

4.3-star average rating from 11,123 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best pimple patches

4.7-star average rating from 20,473 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 11 best toothpastes for healthy teeth

4.5-star average rating from 4,160 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best teeth whitening products

4.5-star average rating from 208,042 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to shop for FDA-authorized at-home Covid tests

4.6-star average rating from 51,155 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 14 best products for rosacea and redness

4.5-star average rating from 6,739 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 8 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne

4.3-star average rating from 20,507 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best treatments for keratosis pilaris in 2023

4.6-star average rating from 22,275 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 12 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin in 2023

4.3-star average rating from 47,081 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 11 best nail strengtheners

4.4-star average rating from 9,883 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best shampoos and treatments for thinning hair

4.7-star average rating from 22,888 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Expert-recommended shaving creams, gels and foams to try

4.5-star average rating from 2,108 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 expert-recommend sunburn treatments to relieve pain and calm itching

4.5-star average rating from 22,975 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Top-rated cooling towels to help lower your body temperature

4.7-star average rating from 15,303 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: These screen protectors will keep your smartphone free of scratches

4.5-star average rating from 1,589 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best disposable face masks and how to buy them

4.6-star average rating from 9,009 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to keep your sneakers clean

4.7-star average rating from 9,657 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best dandruff shampoos

4.7-star average rating from 40,077 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin

4.7-star average rating from 7,352 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 10 best razors for women

4.5-star average rating from 9,770 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Select Giftable Tech Awards 2023

4.3-star average rating from 16,265 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Select Wellness Awards 2023: All the winners available on Amazon

4.4-star average rating from 6,883 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 9 best purple shampoos for blonde and color-treated hair this year

4.5-star average rating from 8,642 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 7 best dusters to help keep homes clean

4.4-star average rating from 42,710 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best at-home blackhead treatments

4.4-star average rating from 7,292 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best reef-safe sunscreens

4.6-star average rating from 2,843 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best beard oils

4.7-star average rating from 12,277 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best lotions for eczema

4.6-star average rating from 5,056 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 11 best flat irons

4.8-star average rating from 76,581 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 best dog dental chews and treats

4.6-star average rating from 71,086 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best electric toothbrushes for a cleaner smile

4.7-star average rating from 11,650 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 8 best dog food brands to consider for a healthy and balanced diet

4.6-star average rating from 5,766 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 13 best raised garden beds to grow plants nearly anywhere

4.4-star average rating from 3,919 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 16 best pregnancy-safe skin care products

4.5-star average rating from 3,403 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 5 best sunscreens for your scalp this year

4.5-star average rating from 8,946 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best insect repellents: DEET and DEET-free bug sprays

4.4-star average rating from 25,567 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to treat cystic acne

4.6-star average rating from 83,835 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 13 expert-recommended face moisturizers for people with dry skin

4.5-star average rating from 5,276 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Experts say to avoid using loofahs in the shower. Here’s what to use instead

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.