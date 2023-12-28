IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2023 Bestsellers: The most purchased products we covered this year

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re rounding up NBC Select reader’s most beloved products from the year. This year, our readers enjoyed our first ever Wellness Awards, Pet Awards, Bed and Bath Awards and Giftable Tech Awards where we rounded up some of the most highly-rated products in these categories. Haircare and skincare were also areas of interest for our audience, who gravitated towards head shavers, teen acne treatments, dark circle treatments and head acne treatments. Additionally, KN95 face masks, disposable face masks, at-home COVID tests and more reflected the sustained interest in COVID-19. Newer shopping trends for NBC Select readers included keratosis pilaris treatments, pregnancy-safe skin care products, dusters, reef-safe sunscreens, beard oils and more. 

Below are 50 of the bestselling products we covered in 2023, outside of the most popular deals we covered during tentpole sales events like Prime Day, Prime Big Deals Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

3M Aura N95 Respirator

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask

Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Blue Lizard Kids Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Original Casper Pillow

Skyn Iceland HydroCool Firming Eye Gel Pads

Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Antiperspirant & Deodorant

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots

Parodontax Clean Mint Daily Fluoride Toothpaste

Crest 3D Whitestrips Classic Vivid

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Neutrogena Therapeutic Shampoo

Ebanel 40% Urea Cream

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50

Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment

Nioxin System Kits

Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe

Sukeen Cooling Towel 4-Pack

Spigen iPhone Screen Protector

DemeTECH ASTM Level 3 Face Masks

Apple Brand Gardé Rain & Stain Repellent

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen with SPF 46

Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Platinum Razor

Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K

Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Extra Support Insoles

Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo

OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster

Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

ThinkSport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen

Jack Black Beard Oil

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream with Oatmeal

CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron

Greenies Regular Dog Dental Treats

Oral-B Pro 1000

Royal Canin Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food

Foyuee Galvanized Raised Garden Bed

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen

Coola Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist SPF 30

Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Pump Spray

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer

Silicone Body Scrubber Loofah 

