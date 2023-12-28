As 2023 comes to a close, we’re rounding up NBC Select reader’s most beloved products from the year. This year, our readers enjoyed our first ever Wellness Awards, Pet Awards, Bed and Bath Awards and Giftable Tech Awards where we rounded up some of the most highly-rated products in these categories. Haircare and skincare were also areas of interest for our audience, who gravitated towards head shavers, teen acne treatments, dark circle treatments and head acne treatments. Additionally, KN95 face masks, disposable face masks, at-home COVID tests and more reflected the sustained interest in COVID-19. Newer shopping trends for NBC Select readers included keratosis pilaris treatments, pregnancy-safe skin care products, dusters, reef-safe sunscreens, beard oils and more.
Below are 50 of the bestselling products we covered in 2023, outside of the most popular deals we covered during tentpole sales events like Prime Day, Prime Big Deals Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
2023 bestsellers
AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver
- 4.3-star average rating from 13,967 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: What to know before buying a head shaver
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment
- 4.5-star average rating from 77,162 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best treatments for teen acne
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 27,959 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 16 best treatments for dark under-eye circles
3M Aura N95 Respirator
- 4.5-star average rating from 23,316 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best N95 masks to buy
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
- 4.5-star average rating from 68,476 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to shop for the best KN95 face masks
Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen
- 4.6-star average rating from 14,077 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best SPF lip balms to hydrate and protect lips
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 58,331 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 17 best eye creams for brightening
Blue Lizard Kids Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
- 4.6-star average rating from 4,070 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best sunscreens for kids
Original Casper Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 10,742 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: NBC Select Bed & Bath Awards 2023: Shop winners as seen on TODAY
Skyn Iceland HydroCool Firming Eye Gel Pads
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,818 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 12 best under-eye patches for puffiness
Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Antiperspirant & Deodorant
- 4.6-star average rating from 4,341 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 15 best deodorants and antiperspirants of 2023
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
- 4.8-star average rating from 127,768 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best body lotions, according to dermatologists
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
- 4.3-star average rating from 11,123 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best pimple patches
Parodontax Clean Mint Daily Fluoride Toothpaste
- 4.7-star average rating from 20,473 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 best toothpastes for healthy teeth
Crest 3D Whitestrips Classic Vivid
- 4.5-star average rating from 4,160 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best teeth whitening products
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test
- 4.5-star average rating from 208,042 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to shop for FDA-authorized at-home Covid tests
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 51,155 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 14 best products for rosacea and redness
Neutrogena Therapeutic Shampoo
- 4.5-star average rating from 6,739 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne
Ebanel 40% Urea Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 20,507 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best treatments for keratosis pilaris in 2023
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50
- 4.6-star average rating from 22,275 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 12 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin in 2023
Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment
- 4.3-star average rating from 47,081 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 best nail strengtheners
Nioxin System Kits
- 4.4-star average rating from 9,883 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best shampoos and treatments for thinning hair
Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel
- 4.7-star average rating from 22,888 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Expert-recommended shaving creams, gels and foams to try
Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,108 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 expert-recommend sunburn treatments to relieve pain and calm itching
Sukeen Cooling Towel 4-Pack
- 4.5-star average rating from 22,975 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Top-rated cooling towels to help lower your body temperature
Spigen iPhone Screen Protector
- 4.7-star average rating from 15,303 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: These screen protectors will keep your smartphone free of scratches
DemeTECH ASTM Level 3 Face Masks
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,589 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best disposable face masks and how to buy them
Apple Brand Gardé Rain & Stain Repellent
- 4.6-star average rating from 9,009 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to keep your sneakers clean
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
- 4.7-star average rating from 9,657 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best dandruff shampoos
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen with SPF 46
- 4.7-star average rating from 40,077 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin
Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Platinum Razor
- 4.7-star average rating from 7,352 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 10 best razors for women
Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K
- 4.5-star average rating from 9,770 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Select Giftable Tech Awards 2023
Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Extra Support Insoles
- 4.3-star average rating from 16,265 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Select Wellness Awards 2023: All the winners available on Amazon
Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo
- 4.4-star average rating from 6,883 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 9 best purple shampoos for blonde and color-treated hair this year
OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster
- 4.5-star average rating from 8,642 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 7 best dusters to help keep homes clean
Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
- 4.4-star average rating from 42,710 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best at-home blackhead treatments
ThinkSport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen
- 4.4-star average rating from 7,292 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best reef-safe sunscreens
Jack Black Beard Oil
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,843 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best beard oils
Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream with Oatmeal
- 4.7-star average rating from 12,277 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best lotions for eczema
CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron
- 4.6-star average rating from 5,056 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 best flat irons
Greenies Regular Dog Dental Treats
- 4.8-star average rating from 76,581 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best dog dental chews and treats
Oral-B Pro 1000
- 4.6-star average rating from 71,086 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best electric toothbrushes for a cleaner smile
Royal Canin Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food
- 4.7-star average rating from 11,650 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best dog food brands to consider for a healthy and balanced diet
Foyuee Galvanized Raised Garden Bed
- 4.6-star average rating from 5,766 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 13 best raised garden beds to grow plants nearly anywhere
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,919 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 16 best pregnancy-safe skin care products
Coola Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist SPF 30
- 4.5-star average rating from 3,403 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 5 best sunscreens for your scalp this year
Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Pump Spray
- 4.5-star average rating from 8,946 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best insect repellents: DEET and DEET-free bug sprays
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Gel
- 4.4-star average rating from 25,567 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to treat cystic acne
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 83,835 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 13 expert-recommended face moisturizers for people with dry skin
Silicone Body Scrubber Loofah
- 4.5-star average rating from 5,276 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Experts say to avoid using loofahs in the shower. Here’s what to use instead
