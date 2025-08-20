The end of August is one of the best times to refresh your wardrobe. There are always tons of sales leading up to the start of school and you’ll likely be eyeing some new sneakers, activewear, backpacks and more. Right now, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a major back-to-school sale on many NBC Select-favorite brands, like Hoka, On, Brooks and the The North Face, among others — up to 50% off.

The best deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods

4.4-star average rating from 10,868 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

You see them everywhere for a reason: The Stanley Quencher water bottle is as popular as it is effective at keeping drinks cold for up to 24 hours. I keep my Stanley on my bedside table overnight to avoid feeling dehydrated when I wake up in the morning. I’ve also accidentally knocked it over a couple times and hardly any water spills out. It also has a comfortable curved handle and the bottom fits in most standard cup holders.

4.2-star average rating from 1,085 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brooks makes some of my favorite running and walking shoes for the comfort and support they offer the medium arch in my feet. The Ghost Max 2, which are designed for road-running and walking, have a high cushioning, a breathable mesh upper and the front end is slightly bent upward for a more seamless heel-to-toe transition with each stride, according to Brooks. NBC Select reporters Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowtz tested the original model of the Ghost Max and they both love how cushioned the design is and how the rocker helps propel them to run faster.

4.7-star average rating from 4,588 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

This roomy backpack has a laptop sleeve that fits up to a 12-inch model, two a mesh water bottle holders on the sides and the padded shoulder straps have a sternum strap you can use for extra support when your backpack is especially heavy. It also has reflective panels on it to increase your visibility in the dark.

4.7-star average rating from 123 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Hoka Mach 6 sneakers have an airy jacquard upper that helps your feet stay cool as you run. They have maximum cushioning on the soles and its outsoles are made of a durable rubber material that provides traction when running on different terrain. It also has an internal gusset, which helps prevent the tongue from moving to the side while you run.

More deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods Back-to-School sale

All of the products below are from brands we’ve covered in the past and/or are ones that have at least a 4-star average rating from 100 reviews or more at Dicks Sporting Goods:

