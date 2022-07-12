Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from vacuums and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. Throughout the shopping holiday, we’ve seen countless deals at record low prices. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

SKIP AHEAD Record low wellness and beauty deals | Record low tech deals | Record low home and kitchen deals | Record low fitness deals | Record low under $25 deals

The best Prime Day deals at their lowest price ever

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals at record low prices based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price ever.

Wellness and beauty Prime Day deals at record low prices

4.4-star average rating from 2,781 reviews on Amazon

Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez loves using her Foreo Luna, which uses the brand’s T-sonic pulsations to remove dirt from the skin. You can purchase models for normal, sensitive and combination skin types.

4.7-star average rating from 8,229 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite lip masks, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask contains Vitamin C and uses hyaluronic acid to provide hydration. It comes with an applicator and in several scents.

Tech Prime Day deals at record low prices

4.6-star average rating from 4,424 reviews on Amazon

These wireless headphones from Bose let you adjust bass, treble and mid-range audio levels, and they come with active noise cancellation.

4.7-star average rating from 36,353 reviews on Amazon

We recommended these over-ear headphones for their high audio quality, touch controls and active noise cancellation features. The headphones also have up to 30 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 3,499 reviews on Amazon

This tablet has up to 128 GB of storage and comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound. You can video chat, stream movies and more on the 10.5-inch LCD screen.

4.6-star average rating from 8,609 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite smart thermostats, this model is certified by Energy Star and has voice control capabilities via the built-in Amazon Alexa and Siri.

4.4-star average rating from 76,982 reviews on Amazon

This smart garage door opener lets you operate and monitor your garage door remotely, using the brand’s myQ app. You can even program the door to close at scheduled intervals.

4.5-star average rating from 810 reviews on Amazon

According to Select contributor and tech expert Whitson Gordon, this gaming monitor from LG is “one of the best 4K, high-refresh monitors around.”

4.7-star average rating from 53,969 reviews on Amazon

Bose’s Soundlink Color II speaker has IPX4 water resistance and 8 hours of battery life per charge. If you pair it with other SoundLink speakers, Bose says you can make a surround sound system.

Home and Kitchen Prime Day deals at record low prices

4.7-star average rating from 27,780 reviews on Amazon

We recommended Honeywell’s HPA300 air purifier in our guide to independently-certified air purifiers. It uses a HEPA filter and prefilter to remove various-sized particles from your indoor air.

4.5-star average rating from 7,638 reviews on Amazon

This polyester microfiber-filled pillow from Casper has a “pillow in pillow” design, meaning it has an inner pillow and outer layer that’s removable and washable.

Fitness Prime Day deals at record low prices

4.7-star average rating from 33,977 reviews on Amazon

According to Garmin, this GPS smartwatch is both shock and water resistant — it also has a compass, heart rate monitor and barometric altimeter built-in. It has a battery that lasts 50 days with solar charging, the brand says.

Prime Day deals under $25 at record low prices

4.7-star average rating from 502,986 reviews on Amazon

A Select-favorite smart plug, the Amazon Smart Plug uses Alexa to give voice control to your lights, coffee machines, fans and more, using only one outlet without requiring a smart home hub.

4.5-star average rating from 44,260 reviews on Amazon

This 42-page, 8.5-inch by 11-inch notebook is reusable — you just wipe the pages with a damp cloth for a clean slate. You can also send your notes to Google Drive and Dropbox to store them on the cloud. A microfiber cloth and Pilot Frixion pen are included.

4.7-star average rating from 56,385 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite cold brew coffee makers, this model can make up to four servings of coffee in its 1-quart carafe, according to Takeya. There’s also a mesh filter that keeps grounds from your cup of joe, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 477,191 reviews on Amazon

A smaller version of the Amazon Echo, the Echo Dot can play music, check the weather and more using Amazon Alexa. It also works as an Alexa smart home hub for controlling compatible devices with voice, Amazon says.

4.5-star average rating from 2,693 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite electric toothbrushes, this kids’ model connects to an app where you can set a timer and use augmented reality features to help your child make progress as a toothbrusher. It’s recommended for kids 5 and older.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.