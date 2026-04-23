As a mom, I can tell you that there is no moment quite as scary as losing sight of your kid — even if it’s just for a moment at the park because they’ve raced off to the swings when they had been on the slide seconds before. So, when I heard that there are sneakers and insoles specifically made for kids and elderly adults (who may be prone to wander off due to conditions like dementia), I was intrigued. The shoes and insoles either have a tracking device in them or room to fit an Apple AirTag so you can quickly locate the person wearing them.

Below, I rounded up some of the best insoles and tracking shoes for kids and adults made specifically to help you keep tabs on your loved one. Plus, I spoke with experts about why this may be a helpful thing to do and whether or not putting an AirTag in a shoe impacts comfort or can be bad for your feet.

The best tracking insoles and shoes

I used expert guidance to compile a list of tracking shoes and insoles that are best for children of all ages and adults. They either contain a built-in tracker or space to place a tracking device.

Best trackable shoes for kids

These shoes are intended for kids between the ages of 4 and 8 years old and are available for both boys and girls. The sneakers have a compartment built into the sole of the shoes that fits an Apple AirTag (or another Bluetooth tracker that is a similar size). To place the tracking device in the shoe, just lift the padded insole, use a small screwdriver to open the compartment and add the device.

The shoes have laces, as well as a velcro closure to keep the shoe secure on your child’s foot and have ample cushioning to keep them comfy as they run and play, according to the brand. The placement of the tracker is so seamless, they shouldn’t feel it as they move.

Best trackable insoles for kids

If your kid already has shoes they love, there’s no need to buy them an entirely new pair. The bottom of these insoles have space to place an AirTag. After placing the tracker in the insole, you can cover it with a piece of included gel tape to keep it secure. Reviewers appreciate the discreet design and say the AirTag stays put.

The insoles are made from a dense foam, so they also add extra cushioning. They can be trimmed to fit your child’s shoe and come in sizes for toddlers, little kids,big kids and adults.

Best trackable insoles for adults

Similar to the pair above, these insoles can fit an Apple AirTag underneath the arch and come with gel tape for you to secure it in place. The insole is made from a soft foam to absorb shock as you walk and the top is covered in a velvet-like material for comfort. There are also guides printed on the insole that help you trim them to fit if you need to make them smaller.

Best non-AirTag insoles for adults

These insoles have a proprietary tracker embedded into them, which is great if you’re not an AirTag user. The GPS tracker works in all 50 states using 4G cellular networks. The brand has an app that allows you to pull up the wearer’s location on your phone.

Similar to a smartphone, these insoles need to be charged daily. A charging pad is included and it takes between two and four hours to get a full charge. The insoles work for men’s shoes sizes three through 13 and women’s sizes three through 10.5. One other thing to note: These insoles require a service plan — which start at $49 per month.

Best wearable alternative to in-shoe trackers

If you can’t or don’t want to put something in the shoe try these AirTag holders (they come in a set of four) that can be pinned to the laces instead. “Attaching it to the laces closer to the toes is a better option — those laces don’t get adjusted much, unlike the ones near the ankle,” says Dr. Tek Fish, a board-certified podiatrist and owner of Clover Podiatry. Not to mention, it’ll probably look a lot better.

These holders are made of silicone and, in addition to being attached to shoes, can be pinned to coats, shirts, bags and more. The biggest downfall to this solution. “If someone doesn’t want to be tracked, the tracker is visible and can be removed pretty easily,” says Fish.

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Can you put a tracker in your kid’s shoe?

Yes, and there are benefits to doing it. As previously mentioned, having a tracking device in your kid’s shoe is a great way to give you peace of mind and find them quickly if they do run off. Shoe trackers can be equally good for elderly people who may have a tendency to wander off due to memory loss, says Arita McCoy, a specialist in geriatric medicine who works with the MedStar Health Center for Successful Aging.

What to consider when shopping for tracking shoes or insoles

First, know this: It is totally safe to wear a tracking device in your shoe.” From a biomechanics and foot health perspective, they can be used safely when placed correctly and with a few key considerations in mind,” says Dr. Samantha Landau, a podiatrist and professor at New York College of Podiatric Medicine at Touro University. But to ensure that the tracking device doesn’t harm your foot, you should pay attention to the following:

Placement: “The foot is highly sensitive to even small changes in surface, contour inside the shoe,” says Landau. “If a tracking device is placed in direct contact with the skin or directly beneath a sock, it can create what I describe as an ‘edge effect’. This is a localized increase in pressure at the borders of the device that can lead to irritation, blistering, and in more serious cases, skin breakdown or wound formation.” With this in mind, the tracking device should not be in direct contact with your foot. All of the options above are built in a way that there is a protective layer over the AirTag or tracker to prevent it from coming into contact with your skin. “The safest placement is beneath the insole, where it is cushioned and integrated into the shoe without disrupting the plantar surface,” says Landau.

Material sensitivity: “Some individuals have nickel allergies, and because tracking devices may contain metallic components, prolonged exposure in a warm, enclosed environment like a shoe could contribute to skin irritation,” says Landau. “While indirect placement under the insole significantly reduces this risk, it is still something that has the possibility to affect sensitive individuals.”

Comfort: After you place the tracking device, reassess the comfort of the shoe. “It should not feel tighter, uneven, or unstable,” says Landau. “If there is any discomfort, pressure, or change in gait, the device should be repositioned.”

You should also note that some schools have policies restricting or prohibiting personal tracking devices on their campuses, so be sure to check before you send your kids to school with shoe trackers.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Tek Fish is a board-certified podiatrist and owner of Clover Podiatry in Vancouver, Washington.

is a board-certified podiatrist and owner of Clover Podiatry in Vancouver, Washington. Arita McCoy is a specialist in geriatric medicine who works with the MedStar Health Center for Successful Aging.

is a specialist in geriatric medicine who works with the MedStar Health Center for Successful Aging. Dr. Samantha Landau is a podiatrist and professor at New York College of Podiatric Medicine at Touro University.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers wellness, home and lifestyle. I have recently reported on vibration plates, red light therapy for hair loss and products to care for an aging parent. For this story, I interviewed experts on tracking devices in shoes and insoles.

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