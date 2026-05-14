With everything from gas to groceries being unbelievably expensive these days, it’s rare to find a premium appliance for almost 50 percent off. But right now, the popular Instant Pot Vortex air fryer is 46 percent off on Amazon — that’s $60 less than its retail price and its lowest price in 30 days.

As the home and kitchen editor at NBC Select who also uses this appliance, I would recommend it for any kitchen, regardless of your skill level. Below, I talk more about the air fryer’s features and why more than 56,000 shoppers gave it a perfect, five-star rating.

While Instant Pot is known for its popular electric pressure cooker, also known as the “Instant Pot,” more people should know about its other great kitchen appliances, like the Instant Pot Vortex. This air fryer comes in 4-, 6- and 10-quart options (I find that 6 quarts is the best middle ground for my single-person home), allowing you to find the right fit for a family of any size. It’s available in stainless steel, Sea Salt, Rosewater and black, and all except the stainless steel have a window in the front, so you can see your food cooking in real time.

In addition to frying, it also roasts, bakes, reheats, broils and dehydrates food, and it has a minimum temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit and a maximum of 400. It also has a corresponding app with more than 100 recipes. Plus, the air fryer basket and the tray are nonstick and dishwasher safe.

One Amazon shopper is so impressed with the air fryer, they updated their review four years later to say that it’s still incredible and easy to use. They cook dinner in it every day, proving that it could all but replace your oven, especially in the humid summer months when no one wants to stand over a hot stove.

Why this deal is worth it

Competitor air fryer brands like Ninja are rarely on sale for this much. This model is also highly reviewed — it has more than 70,000 ratings (with a 4.5 average) and more than 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$69.99 vs. 129.99

Six cooking functions in one appliance

7,000+ five-star reviews

App has 100+ air-fryer-friendly recipes

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, including air fryers, vacuums, soda makers and more. I’ve covered deals at Home Depot, Wayfair, Lowe’s, Amazon and more.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.