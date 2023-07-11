Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to take advantage of the best markdowns, the retailer is offering Lightning Deals on bedding, tech, kitchen essentials and more during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on pet essentials, beauty and wellness items and vacuums.
Limited-time Lightning Deals, which tend to run for only a couple of hours and go live throughout the day, are a staple of Prime Day. Since they don’t last long, if you see something you like, don’t wait too long before purchasing.
To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best Lightning Deals that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals
Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day Lightning Deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for home
- 33% off the California Design Den 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets
- 21% off the California Design Den Luxury Sheets 1000 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets
- 20% off the Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair
- 39% off the HP DeskJet 4133e All-in-One Printer
- 30% off the Vegega Raised Garden Bed Kit
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for kitchen
- 31% off the Caraway 2 Quart Whistling Tea Kettle
- 20% off the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan with Lid
- 30% off the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
- 31% off the Possiave 12 Pack Keurig Compatible Water Filters Replacement
- 30% off the Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend Oat Milk
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for tech
- 42% off the Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C PD Ethernet Hub
- 40% off the Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds
- 37% off the Eufy Security EufyCam 2C Pro Wireless Home Security Add-on Camera
- 49% off the Elisween Wireless Switch Controller
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for beauty and wellness
- 20% off the Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
- 21% off the Virtue Full Shampoo
- 20% off the Hero Cosmetics Pore Release Blackhead Clearing Solution
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for travel
- 29% off the Anker 335 Power Bank
- 20% off the Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for pets
- 20% off the Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera (3 Pack)
- 31% off the Petkit Extra Large Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
- 20% off the Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush
- 50% off the Valonii Rechargeable Motion Activated Cat Laser Toy
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals on gift cards
- 20% off the Petco Gift Card
- 21% off the Gap Gift Card
- 20% off the Bath & Body Works Gift Card
