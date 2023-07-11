Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you’re welcoming a new pet into your home or looking to spoil your furry friend, the retailer is offering notable discounts on products for every kind of pet during the event, including dog and cat food, beds, toys and supplies for fish, hamsters and more. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and beyond pet products, you can also find deals on home and kitchen items, wellness essentials, tech and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on pet-related products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day pet deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day pet deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months. We included some products that were at the same discounted price during Amazon’s Pet Day sale in May.

4.5-star average rating from 3,176 reviews on Amazon

The Furbo 360 is a Select Best for Your Pet award winner due to its rotating 360-degree view, which auto-rotates to keep your dog in view at all times. The Furbo 360 is the upgraded version of the brand’s original dog camera, which I recommend for pet owners looking to train a new pet. You can also toss your pup treats, get barking alerts with the companion app and speak to your dog through the device.

Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit helps you identify your dog’s background by testing for over 150 breeds. The test also screens for more than 210 health conditions and more than 230,000 genetic markers, so you can find out more about your dog's health and family history, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 71,700 reviews on Amazon

Temptations cat treats are a Select Best for Your Pet food award winner because they’re highly palatable and packed with vitamins and taurine, an amino acid that helps support your cat’s overall health. These treats are tuna-flavored and include a crunchy outside and a soft and creamy inside. Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin feeds her three cats — Wanda, Gus and Zeke — these treats and says they’re the perfect size and consistency to put in a treat dispenser and puzzles.

4.5-star average rating from 96,924 reviews on Amazon

This flea prevention collar is one of our favorite ways to keep fleas out of your home. It works through contact, which means fleas don’t have to bite your dog for it to work — instead, the flea collar is designed to repel and kill fleas and ticks for eight continuous months and starts working within 24 hours. Seresto also offers an option for cats and small dogs, which are discounted for Prime Day, too.

4.5-star average rating from 358 reviews on Amazon

This training tool attaches directly to your dog’s crate and helps encourage them to get comfortable in the space, according to the brand. You can spread xylitol-free peanut butter (which is safe for dogs to eat) or any other pet-safe foods that your pup will enjoy. I used this tool when crate training Bella and noticed it stayed perfectly in place when attached to the crate and withstood several bouts of chewing.

4.7-star average rating from 5,062 reviews on Amazon

An expert-recommended dog food option, Merrick’s grain-free kibble is formulated for adult dogs and meets the Association of Animal Feed Control Officials' nutritional standards. The dry food is made with salmon and sweet potato (which experts told us is great for dogs with sensitive stomachs), and the brand offers other flavors like chicken, duck and lamb to fit your dog’s preferences.

4.2-star average rating from 1,196 reviews on Amazon

The Petcube Bites 2 Lite won Select’s Best for Your Pet award for our favorite stationary pet camera and treat dispenser. The camera connects to Wi-Fi and you can control it using the Petcube app on your smartphone. Select social commerce editor Sadhana Daruvuri uses this camera to monitor her 1-year-old Maltipoo, Bandit, and says she’s impressed with this camera's 160-degree wide-angle view.

4.5-star average rating from 52,194 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite pet nail trimmers, this option from Boshel has sharp stainless steel blades that allow you to cut thicker nails on medium- and large-sized dogs. It includes a built-in safety stop to help prevent you from cutting your dog’s nails too short, as well as a locking switch on the handle for safe storage.

Best Prime Day pet sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day pet sales for dogs, cats and more that we think you’ll want to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best pet sales at other retailers

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is a Select writer who has covered deals and sales since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more