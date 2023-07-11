Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to try a new video game or stock up on gaming accessories, the retailer is offering discounts on Nintendo Switch products during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on tech, home and kitchen, beauty and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on Nintendo Switch games and gear that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.9-star average rating from 70,493 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Compete on the racetrack with this bestselling game, which pairs new battle courses with existing favorites. It also includes guest characters along with fan favorites, like Bowser Jr. and King Boo. The game is geared towards kids and adults alike, and allows up to four people to play at once.

4.6-star average rating from 6,172 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

There's no end to the adventures of the Pokémon universe, and this edition introduces new Pokémon species to discover, travel and battle with, as well as the region of Paldea, which spans cities, mountains and small towns.

4.8-star average rating from 662 reviews on Amazon

In this tactical role-playing game — a niche genre that focuses on strategy — play as part of a band of resistance fighters in a fantasy world. The storyline offers multiple paths for gameplay, with tons of combat and loot to be had along the way. Decisions made within the game will ultimately impact the conclusion, according to the brand, making the inevitable replay all the more fun.

4.8-star average rating from 32,042 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Now 50% off, this game pairs the classic Mario character with a new friend, Cappy, that allows for more moves. That's all the better for exploring the game’s kingdoms, which span vibrant cities and hold plenty of secrets and collectibles. It also doubles as a two-player game, with one person playing as Mario and the other as Cappy.

4.4-star average rating from 2,084 reviews on Amazon

For those feeling nostalgic, consider this rollercoaster simulation game. Choose from three different game modes (the classic Adventure mode, tricky Scenarios and an open-play Sandbox) to build your dream theme park. Along with creating custom coasters, the game has endless versatility with more than 120 options for rides, shops and restaurants, as well as four themed environments.

Nintendo Switch accessories

4.8-star average rating from 17,372 reviews on Amazon

Not only does this carrying case protect the Nintendo Switch console with its hard-shell exterior, but it also makes it easy to store, according to the brand. Inside, it has an adjustable viewing stand as well as storage space (and dedicated protective cases) to house up to eight games. It's also licensed by Nintendo and compatible with all models of the Nintendo Switch, including the OLED and Lite versions.

4.5-star average rating from 10,974 reviews on Amazon

For those who love a multiplayer game, this charging dock is able to hold up to six joy-cons at once.. It's resistant to overheating and short-circuiting, and it can fully recharge a joy-con in two hours, according to the brand. Plus, it includes 8 slots to store games.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best Nintendo Switch sales at other retailers

