March is a busy month: It marks the onset of spring and the start of daylight saving time, and it’s nationally recognized as Women’s History Month. To help readers navigate the different stages of the month, we spoke to experts about the best rain boots and garden hoses to gear up for the new season and reflected on our favorite sleep products, including silk pillowcases, sleep masks and more. And as cold temperatures and dry climates continued throughout the month, we spoke to dermatologists about treatments for keratosis pilaris, the best body lotions to soothe irritated skin and how to treat dry, cracked heels.
In addition to the above shopping guides, our readers gravitated toward dental hygiene items, pet products, sunscreens and more in March. Below, we highlighted the most purchased products from last month.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
- 4.8-star average rating from 113,233 reviews on Amazon
Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment
- 4.3-star average rating from 39,655 reviews on Amazon
Oral-B Genius 7000 Toothbrush
- 4.7-star average rating from 14,389 reviews on Amazon
Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
- 4.5-star average rating from 7,466 reviews on Amazon
Fyy Electronics Organizer
- 4.4-star average rating from 9,611 reviews on Amazon
Parodontax Clean Mint Daily Fluoride Toothpaste
- 4.6-star average rating from 19,522 reviews on Amazon
Greenies Regular Dog Dental Treats
- 4.8-star average rating from 29,229 reviews on Amazon
Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed
- 4.5-star average rating from 7,700 reviews on Amazon
EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can
- 4.6-star average rating from 64,328 reviews on Amazon
Matrix Total Results High Amplify Root Up Wash Shampoo
- 4.4-star average rating from 211 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
- 4.6-star average rating from 1,411 reviews at Target
R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo
- 4.4-star average rating from 4,081 reviews on Amazon
