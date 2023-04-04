IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Full Trump indictment is released. Read here and follow the latest.

March bestsellers: Readers' favorite travel accessories, toothpastes and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered last month, including nail strengtheners, dog dental chews, car accessories and more.
Here’s what readers bought last month.
Here’s what readers bought last month.Amazon
By Shari Uyehara

March is a busy month: It marks the onset of spring and the start of daylight saving time, and it’s nationally recognized as Women’s History Month. To help readers navigate the different stages of the month, we spoke to experts about the best rain boots and garden hoses to gear up for the new season and reflected on our favorite sleep products, including silk pillowcases, sleep masks and more. And as cold temperatures and dry climates continued throughout the month, we spoke to dermatologists about treatments for keratosis pilaris, the best body lotions to soothe irritated skin and how to treat dry, cracked heels.

In addition to the above shopping guides, our readers gravitated toward dental hygiene items, pet products, sunscreens and more in March. Below, we highlighted the most purchased products from last month.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment

Oral-B Genius 7000 Toothbrush

Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Fyy Electronics Organizer

Parodontax Clean Mint Daily Fluoride Toothpaste

Greenies Regular Dog Dental Treats

Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed

EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can

Matrix Total Results High Amplify Root Up Wash Shampoo

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.