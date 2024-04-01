March was a busy time here at NBC Select. We kicked off Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day by highlighting over 300 women-owned brands we think readers should know about. We held our first-ever Sleep Week to help upgrade our bedtime routine with sleep aids like anti-snoring devices, white noise machines and even weighted stuffed animals. Plus, we started gearing up for spring cleaning by walking you through how to properly clean your fridge, mattress and more.
To give you an idea of what our readers shopped for last month, we rounded up a list of bestselling products we covered in March.
Mederma Advanced Scar Gel
- 4.3-star average rating from 7,568 reviews on Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
- 3.8-star average rating from 55,710 reviews on Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
- 4.3-star rating from 29,143 reviews on Amazon
TDHDIKE Silicone Body Scrubber
- 4.5-star average rating from 5,563 reviews on Amazon
La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 2,153 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe Vitamin C Serum
- 4.5-star average rating from 39,140 reviews on Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Spot Treatment
- 4.5-star average rating from 25,945 reviews on Amazon
Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips
- 4.5-star average rating from 13,461 reviews on Amazon
Breathe Right Nasal Strips
- 4.2-star average rating from 11,327 reviews on Amazon
Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Repair Shampoo
- 4.7-star average rating from 263 reviews on Amazon
Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel
- 4.4-star average rating from 49,054 reviews on Amazon
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
- 4.3-star average rating from 8,697 reviews on Amazon
Crabclaw Cervical Neck Traction Device
- 4.1-star average rating from 2,417 reviews on Amazon
Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 19,806 reviews on Amazon
