March bestsellers: Readers’ favorite skin care, cleaning accessories and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered in March, including shampoos, teeth whitening products and scar creams.
Here’s what NBC Select readers bought this month.
By Alexa Casanueva

March was a busy time here at NBC Select. We kicked off Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day by highlighting over 300 women-owned brands we think readers should know about. We held our first-ever Sleep Week to help upgrade our bedtime routine with sleep aids like anti-snoring devices, white noise machines and even weighted stuffed animals. Plus, we started gearing up for spring cleaning by walking you through how to properly clean your fridge, mattress and more.

To give you an idea of what our readers shopped for last month, we rounded up a list of bestselling products we covered in March. 

Mederma Advanced Scar Gel 

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream 

TDHDIKE Silicone Body Scrubber 

La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream 

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum  

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Spot Treatment 

Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips 

Breathe Right Nasal Strips  

Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Repair Shampoo

Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel 

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner  

Crabclaw Cervical Neck Traction Device 

Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow 

