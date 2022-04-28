New & Notable from Brooks and TOMS

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, intimates brand Kit Undergarments relaunched under another player in the intimates space, ThirdLove, marking ThirdLove’s first acquisition. Kit Undergarments items are now exclusively sold through ThirdLove’s site, including underwear, bras and a bodysuit. Also in the intimates space, period underwear purveyor Knix reintroduced its leakproof swimwear collection, adding new styles and colors to the collection. With summer in mind otherwise, our colleagues at Shop TODAY rounded up their favorite beach cover-ups.

Additionally, Brooklinen kicked off its Birthday Sale this week. It runs through May 4 — items are 20 percent off sitewide. Wayfair is also currently hosting its Way Day sale. If you’re shopping for Mother’s Day gifts, you may be able to find a handful of options on sale, and we also offer lots of gift ideas for mother figures in our gift guides for new moms, grandmas and more. And in other savings news, Walmart recently announced that Walmart Plus members can now save 10 cents per gallon on gas at 14,000 stations nationwide — you can learn more about benefits of the membership program in our Walmart Plus guide.

Brooks said it designed its new Run Within collection for various types of workouts, the brand’s first non-running focused line. Clothing offers breathability and features minimal seaming and lightweight materials, Brooks said. Apparel is also built with DriLayer fabric, which is sweat-wicking, according to the brand. You can shop for men's items like shorts, a sleeveless shirt and crew, as well as women’s items like a crop tank, leggings and a sweatshirt.

Expanding its line of Mallow shoes, TOMS recently launched the Mallow Crossover, a slip-on sandal that’s available in women’s sizes. The brand said the Mallow Crossover is designed with a thick, dual-density rubber sole — making them water-resistant — and an EVA footbed. The shoe also boasts padded straps featuring REPREVE jersey that’s made from recycled plastic bottles. The Mallow Crossover comes in solid colors like Black, Beige and Neon Orange, as well as patterns like navy tie-dye and camouflage.

