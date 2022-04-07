New & Notable from DJI and Outer

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

During Earth Month this April, some brands are introducing eco-friendly collections or donating to environmentally-conscious organizations. Stasher — maker of reusable silicone bags and bowls — is doing both. The brand just debuted the Ocean Forest Collection, which includes Stasher Bags in shades like Kelp, Deep Sea, Coral and Sea Urchin. Stasher said 1 percent of all sales from the collection will be donated to SeaTrees, a nonprofit focused on ocean health, to restore approximately 8,000 square feet of kelp in Palos Verdes, California. Also in the kitchen space, Simplehuman recently launched many of its home products in a new matte black finish, including trash cans, soap pumps, dual compartment cans and more.

Over in apparel, CUUP introduced two blue hues: Ultramarine and Sky. The new colorways cover the brand's underwear and bras, which we've previously recommended. Additionally, Cloud Paper, which sells bamboo paper towels and toilet paper we've recommended in our guide to sustainable bathroom products, launched its #FreeTheTrees campaign for Earth Month. During April and May, new subscribers to Cloud Paper get a chance to win a lifetime supply of toilet paper or paper towels, as well as a $1,500 donation to an environmental charity of their choice. Winners will be announced on World Environment Day in June.

DJI launched its first audio recording product, the DJI Mic. The wireless microphone system is composed of two microphone transmitters, a receiver with a touchscreen display and a charging case. DJI says it offers five and a half hours of battery life and it comes with a charging case that should extend the battery life to 15 hours. The brand also says the mic can record audio from as far as 250 meters (about 820 feet) and has up to 14 hours of onboard memory. While you’re recording audio, the system is meant to record a secondary audio track as a backup, and the transmitters feature integrated back clips as well as clip magnets to connect to clothing. The mic system also comes with a windscreen, a hot shoe adapter and other accessories. We’ve previously covered DJI tech like drones, cameras and gimbals.

Outer is expanding into the outdoor dining space for the first time with its new Aluminum and Teak Dining Collection. Outer collaborated with interior designer Bobby Berk on the collection, which features dining tables fitted with OuterShell, a protective (and foldable) cover made from water-resistant materials, and companion director’s chairs, constructed with Textilene fabric that Outer says repels water and resist fading. The brand said it chose aluminum and teak for its outdoor dining furniture because these materials are heat-resistant. The dining table comes in two sizes: Standard length, which should sit up to six people, and an expandable option, which allows you to add leaves to fit up to eight to 12 people, the brand said. We previously covered Outer’s outdoor firepit when it launched.

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

BioBidet is hosting its April Savings Event, offering up to 30 percent off select products through April 10. We’ve previously covered the brand’s toilet seats in our guide to Mother’s Day gifts.

Zappos is currently running a VIP Point Multiplier Event through April 17. VIP shoppers will earn up to 6 percent back in VIP points on select purchases.

is currently running a VIP Point Multiplier Event through April 17. VIP shoppers will earn up to 6 percent back in VIP points on select purchases. Target’s Spring Home Event runs through April 9. You can save up to 50 percent on kitchen gadgets, bedding, outdoor furniture and other home products.

