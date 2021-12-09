Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If sticker shock has stung a little more this holiday shopping season, you’re not alone: The combination of the pandemic and inflation has converted many Americans into dollar-store fans, with bargain shopping becoming something of a pandemic-era sport and five-and-dime chains making big gains.

Still, factors including federal stimulus checks have kept shoppers from abandoning pricier favorites like Walmart and Target, according to Joe Feldman, a retail analyst with Telsey Advisory Group.

“A lot of people are winning in this environment,” he told NBC News.

That evidently includes shoppers, who still have plenty of post-Black Friday sales to choose from, running the gamut from small brands to major retailers like, yes, Walmart and Target. Besides those and other December discounts, we’re publishing gift guides for almost every person (or pet) in your life, from picky teens to grandma.

New from Cariuma, Radley London and Outer

B Corp-certified sneaker maker Cariuma has added two new kicks to its lineup: the OCA Therma and the Caturi. The OCA Therma is a winter-ready version of its OCA High sneaker and is designed to let you handle cold weather in the city without sacrificing a classic sneaker look, according to the brand. The Caturi is inspired by the brand’s Catiba Pro but can handle winter hiking with sturdy paneling, D-rings and speed hooks. It’s 100 percent vegan and has recycled faux shearling for warmth, the brand says. Both are manufactured without the use of hazardous chemicals and carry a low carbon footprint, according to the company.

Though it’s known for its handbags, Radley London is now also in the business of making accessories for dogs. The new pet accessories from the U.K.-based brand includes bone-china bowls, pet carriers, leashes, collars, bandanas and, presumably for your more sartorially demanding pooches, bow ties. The new line caters to dogs of all breeds and sizes, and many items include the brand’s signature illustrated prints.

Winter backyard hangs tend to last longer when there’s fire involved, and now popular direct-to-consumer furniture brand Outer is warming to the idea, launching its own fire pit available to preorder. Both a fire pit and an outdoor table, it’s inspired by the communal grilling experiences of Korean cuisine, Chinese hotpot and Japanese robatayaki fireside cooking, according to Outer. It’s propane-powered and includes a reversible cast-iron griddle and stand, ceramic spheres to block wind and a removable cover that can be used as a tabletop. It’s made with a kind of cement that requires less energy to produce and lessens its carbon footprint, according to the brand.

December sales to browse today

The post-Black Friday sales haven’t all ended, but you may see fewer and fewer as we get closer to Christmas. Remember that you can always look up our guide to December sales.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.