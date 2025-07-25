This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Footwear and apparel launches

According to our testing, the Hoka Arahi is one of the best walking shoes, and the brand’s new model keeps feet centered and cushions them better than the previous model. It’s made with softer foam, has an improved stabilizing system to prevent overpronation and is designed with a mesh upper that has reflective details. The Arahi 8 earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance, and it’s available in regular, wide and extra-wide sizes for men and women.

On iterated on the Cloudeclipse, one of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin’s favorite running shoes, to design the new Cloudsurfer Max. Made for long-distance runs, the shoe has two layers of On’s CloudTech Phase cushioning system and Helion foam, making for soft landings and smooth transitions. The sneaker comes in men’s and women’s sizes.

Malin has been running in the Cloudsurfer Max sneakers for about two weeks and logs six to 12 miles in them per wear (the brand sent her a courtesy sample). “The cushioning on these takes so much pressure off my knees, preventing them from feeling achy, especially once I get to mile 10 or so,” she says. “They have a lot of foam and a higher stack height, but they don’t look intimidating at all, which makes me gravitate toward them when I want to wear a max cushioned shoe.”

Brooks’ Hyperion series shoes are speedy and lightweight, and the Hyperion Max model adds a thick layer of foam cushioning to that formula (at the cost of being a little heavier). The latest Max 3 has significantly more cushion than the Max 2s, leading to a much taller 46 millimeter stack height (up from 36). Like previous models, it has a nylon plate built-in to help propel you forward with each step. The shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizes.

The Hyperion Elite 5 is the most race-focused of Brooks’ Hyperion lineup — it’s the lightest by far, and has a stiff carbon plate for maximum energy return in each step. The Elite 5 is lighter than the previous version, with a minimal upper and new cutouts in the midsole.

Saucony released a new version of the Hurricanes, but they’re still the brand’s most cushioned shoes for daily runs. The 25s have a thick layer of two types of foam, giving them a soft, bouncy and responsive feel, and a different shape compared to the 24s to better compliment the shoes’ wide, broad, stabilizing platform and high sidewalls. The sneakers, available in men’s and women’s sizes, are also made with a soft sockliner and flexible, durable rubber outsole.

Allbirds redesigned its Tree Runner sneaker to make them more comfortable so you can wear them for hours while traveling, commuting or running errands. The shoes now have dual-density cushioned memory foam insoles and a more contoured shape underfoot to support your stride, plus midsoles made from the brand’s SweetFoam material, which is derived from sugarcane. The wool-blend that lines the sneakers’ collar and tongue give them a snug, plush feel, too. You can clean these sneakers, available in men’s and women’s sizes, in the washing machine.

This full-coverage T-shirt bra is seamless and won’t show under most clothes, according to the brand. The bra is made with airy, breathable microfiber fabric, and it has underwire cups with a keyhole detail in the center. The wide cushioned straps are adjustable and convertible, so you can wear them straight or criss-cross. The bra comes in band sizes 30 to 42 and cup sizes B to G.

Knix expanded its collection of leakproof bottoms with these sleep shorts, which have a relaxed, loose fit and are made from a cotton-blend material. Their built-in period underwear absorbs about seven to nine super tampons worth of liquid, according to the brand, and stays in place as you toss and turn. The Dream Short is available in sizes XS to XXXXL.

Parachute makes some of our favorite robes, and the Terry Stripe Robe is the brand’s newest style. It’s made from a blend of organic Turkish cotton and linen fabric, and is dual-sided — there’s lightweight gauze on the outside and plush terry on the inside. The robe hits at the knees and has a more snug fit, so the brand recommends sizing up if you’re between sizes. Parachute also launched matching Terry Stripe Slippers.

Tech launches

Samsung unveiled new mobile hardware this month including the next iteration of its flagship smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic have a new shape: a fusion of a circle and a square originally seen on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Likely because of the new shape, the Galaxy Watch 8 is thinner and sits flusher on the wrist than the previous version. The 8 Classic still has a clicky rotating bezel, and now has an extra customizable button on the side, while the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra has upgraded internal storage, 64GB (up from 32GB).

But, like with most smartwatches, the majority of the changes are in the software. The Galaxy Watches have new fitness guidance programs: think running coaches, bedtime guidance, vascular load data and Google Gemini integration.

Samsung’s Fold series phones fold in half like a book, and this latest version has larger screens while being significantly thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 6. When folded, the phone is 8.9 millimeters thick, that’s only a bit more than a regular phone (the iPhone 15 Pro, for example, is 8.25 millimeters thick). The Z Fold 7 also has a new 200MP main camera, up from 50MP in the Z Fold 6.

Samsung’s Flip series phones, on the other hand, fold in half vertically, like a clamshell or steno book. This updated version improved the exterior screen — it’s bigger and faster than before, making the phone easier to use when folded closed.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched last month, and with it were not many new games for the system. Donkey Kong Bananza is a brand new game for the Switch 2, and, like Mario Kart World, may be reason enough to buy a Switch 2 (if you’ve been waiting). In it, you play as Donkey Kong and explore a large underground world, largely by smashing your way through with your fists. The brand sent Rabinowitz a copy at launch, and he’s been hooked. “I’ve only played it for about four hours, but it’s been imaginative, charming and delightful for each and every minute,” he says.

Meta’s newest smart glasses and collaboration is the Oakley Meta HSTN. Like the Meta Ray Ban before them, these look mostly like normal Oakley sunglasses on the outside, but have cameras and microphones built-in that let you listen to music, take calls, take pictures, capture video and talk to a voice assistant. The Oakley Meta HSTN also has higher quality cameras and longer battery life compared to the Meta Ray-Ban, according to the brand.

This is a minimal wireless charger from one of our favorite travel tech brands. It’s a wireless charging puck that sticks straight into any wall outlet. It supports MagSage charging and the latest Qi2 technology, so you can be sure it will charge all your wireless devices as fast as possible. The magnets will keep things like your iPhone upright so you can see and use them as they charge.

Anker makes many of our favorite chargers, and these new accessories are slim, compact and convenient. “I’m loving the 10K power bank with built-in cords — it’s basically a smaller version of the brand’s portable laptop power bank, and feels more sensible because of its price and size,” says Rabinowitz. “The 7-in-1 charging station is also a great deskside tool to handle any and all power needs.”

The retractable charging cord is the best part of the new Anker Nano Power Bank. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Amazon launched new versions of its Kindle Colorsoft, including this kids version. Like other Kindle Colorsoft models, this one is IPX8 waterproof and has a glare-free screen with an adjustable warm light hue for reading comfortably, day or night. But this model comes with a cover and a 12 month subscription to Amazon Kids+, a book subscription service designed for kids ages three to 12. Plus, it has a parental control dashboard that lets parents add books, adjust age filters, set the device’s bedtime and more.

The brand also launched a non-kids version: the Kindle Colorsoft (16GB), which at $249, is priced lower than the original Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB) ($279).

The Camp Snap camera is a staff-favorite point and shoot camera that won our hearts with its low price and vintage styling. The CS-8 aims to do the same: it’s a vintage style video camera built to mimic the look of an old Super 8 film camera. It has buttons to zoom in and out, dials to control your aspect ratio and filters, and an old-school needle meter that shows you how much storage space you have left. Not everything is retro: you transfer footage and charge the camera via USB-C.

The back of this Popsockets signature grip has seven suction pads that you can use to stick your phone onto flat, clean surfaces — think mirrors and windows. When you’re not sticking it to surfaces for a FaceTime call or to play music, it works like a regular Popsockets grip, with a collapsing design that’s there when you need a grip or stand and slim when you need to put your phone away.

This is the successor to the 2015 Sony RX1R II. Like that 2015 model, this latest version is a pricey, premium point-and-shoot camera that, while not quite pocketable, is small enough to carry daily without much hassle. It has a very high 61MP sensor, meaning you’ll get a huge image you can crop and edit extensively, plus Sony’s latest AI-powered autofocus features and subject detection modes. Similar to other compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IIIx, the lens doesn’t zoom, but provides sharp detail and colors, even in low-light conditions.

Amazfit is known for making affordable wearables, and the Balance series is one of their premium all-in-one smartwatches. This model has a compact 1.5-inch scratch-resistant sapphire glass screen (an Apple Watch Series 10 screen is either 1.6 or 1.8-inches by comparison). It also has dual-band GPS and downloadable maps, so you can navigate even without a signal (a rare feature at this price). The Balance 2 gets up to 21 days of battery life, according to the brand.

This is Amazfit’s first screenless wearable — it’s a soft wristband that looks very similar to something like a Whoop band. It tracks health, sleep and fitness basics, and displays all your data and analysis in the Zepp app. The Helio Strap gets up to 10 days of battery life, and, unlike some competitors, doesn’t require a subscription fee.

Nothing is known for making eye-catching products, see the Nothing Phone (3a) or Nothing Ear(a) to get the point. The Nothing Phone 3 is the brand’s first “flagship” phone, priced at $799, exactly the same as the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25. It separates itself from those phones with a distinct design on the back, with asymmetrical glass, patterns, and camera placement. Also on the rear is a tiny LED display that can show you if you have unread notifications and display things like the time, timers, a compass and more.

This is the first pair of over-ear headphones from the brand, and, true to form, they have a tech-y, transparent look to them. They have noise canceling and transparency modes, on-ear controls and high-quality playback when using wired USB-C cable. The headphones get up to 35 hours of battery life with noise cancelling and up to 80 hours without it.

Marshall makes some of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers — they’re typically stylish and sound excellent. The Middleton II sits between the three pound Stockwell II and 6.2 pound Kilburn III in terms of weight, size and price — it’s easy enough to carry in a bag or in your hand, but gets louder and lasts longer than smaller models. It’s IP67 dust and waterproof and gets over 30 hours of battery life, so you can bring it on any beach trip or vacation without worry.

Beauty and wellness launches

You can use this paste as a spot treatment, cleanser or clarifying mask to reduce active acne and prevent future breakouts. It’s made with 2% salicylic acid to target pimples, charcoal to absorb excess oil and cica cenella to prevent dryness and restore the skin barrier, according to the brand. It’s safe for all skin types, according to Kiehl’s, and you can use it daily.

Biodance’s latest hydrogel mask essentially lets you do a salmon sperm facial at home. It’s soaked with a serum made with PDRN, an ingredient derived from salmon DNA, and salmon egg extract to support skin recovery and renewal, according to the brand. The serum absorbs into your skin in about three to four hours, causing the mask to become transparent. You can also wear it overnight.

Saie’s baked setting powder disappears once you brush it on top of makeup, preserving your look for about eight hours and leaving behind smooth, bright, blurred skin, according to the brand. The powder comes in five creamy, translucent shades, absorbs excess oil and is made from clean, hydrating, noncomedogenic ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, plus clay minerals like hertorite, mica, silica.

Peach and Lily added two new acne-safe skin care products to its lineup this month: the Snail Rescue Ultimate Eye Gel and the Super Fade Discoloration Moisturizer. The eye gel is made with 70% snail mucin, 2% niacinamide, birch juice and cica to hydrate, brighten and smooth fine lines, according to the brand. You can use it daily, and it has a cooling effect, so it depuffs, too. The moisturizer helps hydrate skin, even out your complexion and fade dark spots. It’s formulated with ingredients like 5% stabilized AHA, 4% niacinamide, glycerin, panthenol and squalane, which Peach Slices says leaves skin smoother and brighter.

Calm irritated skin posthair removal and help treat razor burn and ingrown hairs with this jelly, which is made with 0.02% hypochlorous acid, an antibacterial ingredient. It earned the National Eczema Association seal, so it’s safe for sensitive skin, and has a cooling gel feel. You can use the Repair Jelly directly after hair removal, daily on irritated patches or as needed during flare ups.

This primer is a skin care-makeup hybrid — it blurs pores and hydrates skin to make a smooth surface for makeup, and addresses hyperpigmentation through ingredients like niacinamide, tranexamic acid and amla extract. It’s made for those with melanin-rich skin, but anyone can use it. It has a gel-cream texture that leaves behind a dewy finish, according to Kulfi.

Although anyone can use it, Laura Geller made this gentle makeup removing cleanser for those with mature skin. It melts away makeup, including waterproof products, and removes dirt and grime without stripping the skin and leaving it dry or tight. The cleanser has moisturizing ingredients in its formula like shea butter, olive oil and plant-based peptides, making skin feel soft and supple after use.

Shani Darden updated its Retinol Reform treatment to have 1% encapsulated retinol, which uses slow-release technology to make it more gentle and less likely to cause irritation, according to the brand. It’s also formulated with tripeptide, prickly pear extract, apple fruit extract and glycerin. Together, these ingredients work with the encapsulated retinol to help brighten and even out skin tone, as well as make skin texture smoother. “I’ve been using it for a few weeks and love how gentle it is,” says NBC Select editor Linday Schneider, who received a sample from the brand. “Retinol can be hit or miss for me, in terms of how my skin handles it, but this one has been smooth sailing and nonirritating so far.”

This eye serum is made with 5% niacinamide, which is the highest concentration of the illuminating and soothing ingredient available at Sephora, according to Biossance. It’s also made with caffeine, ceramides and dual peptides to brighten dark circles, depuff and hydrate skin. The eye serum’s tip has a stainless steel lymphatic roller applicator that also depuffs and feels cooling on the skin.

Hair care launches

The Airwrap Co-anda2x is Dyson’s most powerful multistyler and hair dyer yet, according to the brand. It has a newly developed motor that Dyson says offers double the amount of air pressure and 30% more power compared to the original Airwrap, helping dry your hair faster, improve curl pattern and create sleeker styles. The tool has smart heat sensors to prevent hair damage, and it’s also smaller and lighter than the original Airwrap.

It comes with six attachments, including a finishing attachment and an upgraded round brush. When you add an attachment, the Airwrap automatically recognizes it, adjusting its heat and airflow settings accordingly. The Airwrap also connects to the MyDyson app to identify your hair type and create a personalized curl pattern based on your styling preferences.

IGK added two products to its Good Behavior line this month, a serum and a hairspray, both of which block out humidity, make hair look smooth and sleek, and mitigate frizz, according to the brand. The Supreme Seal Serum, which you apply to dry, styled hair, tames flyaways and also provides UV protection. The Flexible Anti-Frizz Hairspray doubles as a heat protectant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, has a medium hold and doesn’t make strands feel crunchy after use.

Schneider has been testing the Supreme Seal Serum (the brand sent her a courtesy sample). “I like to run this through my dry, frizzy ends for instant taming,” she says. “I apply it like I would a hair oil and notice similar results. It’s been a real life saver during the humid temps in New York.”

Moroccanoil’s Texture & Volume Powder gives hair body and helps lift its roots. It’s buildable, so the more you apply, the more volume and texture it adds to hair. The powder is made with argan oil and a mineral compound to nourish strands and prevent them from lying flat, creating a fuller look, according to the brand. It has a semi-matte finish and Moroccanoil’s signature scent, making it deodorizing. The powder is made for those with fine to medium hair, although anyone can use it.

This hair mask helps reverse the signs of dry, brittle and damaged hair. It’s made with hydrolyzed moringa protein, which bonds with keratin sites to strengthen their structure and restore elasticity, as well as vitamin C and tamanu oil to minimize breakage, seal split ends and make hair soft and shiny, according to the brand. Innersense recommends using the mask in place of conditioner every two to four washes, or when you see signs of damage.

Infused with vitamin C, R+Co’s lightweight spray protects hair from UV damage, pollution and frizz and acts as a heat protectant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use the spray, which comes out as an ultra-fine mist for prepping or styling when you’re air drying or while using hot tools.

The styling products in Mane’s new collection are designed for you to use with hot tools like hot brushes, flat irons and curling wands. The set includes a heat protector that also shields hair from humidity and prevents frizz; a texturizer to lift roots and refresh hair; and a hair oil to add shine and reduce breakage. There’s also body and hair mists that come in two scents, plus cloud-shaped creaseless setting clips. You can buy each product individually, or get the Cloud Pleaser Styling Starter Kit, which includes mini versions and a brush for traveling.

Home and kitchen launches

This is Tineco’s most advanced floor washer yet, according to the brand. The self-cleaning system automatically adjusts its suction power and water flow as it detects messes. It also has a stream function to dissolve stains and is made with an anti-tangle brush head that won’t get clogged with hair and pet fur. The floor cleaner’s LED headlight illuminates dirt so you know exactly what to clean, and its 3D light changes color based on its cleaning status. The floor appliance also lays flat, letting you reach under furniture, alongside baseboards and into corners.

Windmill makes one of our favorite air conditioners, and the brand just launched its smallest, most compact version yet. The AC Lite Series is a 5,000 BTU model that can cool spaces up to 150 square feet, like bedrooms and offices. Similar to the brand’s other cooling appliances, this AC connects to the Windmill app, letting you control it from anywhere, and it responds to voice commands. You get a remote and installation kit with your purchase.

The Laundress specifically formulated this laundry detergent and fabric spray to clean sweaty fabric and get odors out of workout clothes. The Activewear Detergent is best for fabrics like nylon, spandex, cotton and synthetics, according to the brand. It has an enzyme blend that targets odor, sweat stains and buildup while maintaining fabric’s integrity so it doesn’t fade or stretch out. The Activewear Fabric Spray, on the other hand, is made to freshen up activewear, gym bags and shoes between wears. Both products come in the brand’s new Marine scent, which has notes of bergamot, mandarin, amber and ocean plants.

Brezza, the new sister brand to Baby Brezza, launched its first product: The Supermix. It’s a countertop appliance that dispenses water and nutritional powders like protein powder, measuring everything precisely so you don’t have to. The Supermix holds up to one pound of powder and up to three liters of water — you can make up to 12 shakes before needing to refill anything, according to the brand. Using the buttons on the appliance’s screen, you can adjust its settings to specify how much powder and water you want to dispense at a time. The Supermix comes with an electric, rechargeable mixing cup, but you can put any cup up to 24 ounces under the spout.

Newton’s 4-in-1 convertible crib grows with your child from baby to big kid. You can easily transform it from a bassinet to a full-sized crib, toddler bed and junior bed, and it comes with accessories like a bassinet liner and mattress, as well as wheels. In crib mode, you can choose from three adjustable heights, too. The Nest, which is available in four finishes, is best for newborns to 5-year olds, according to the brand.

Outdoor launches

Priority Bicycles makes some of our favorite low-maintenance bicycles. That’s because most of their bikes have weather-sealed or resistant parts like internal gearing and belt drives (instead of the typical bike chain, which can rust when wet).

The Priority Bruzer is built for adventure: think multiday touring, camping or bikepacking, where you carry all your supplies with you on your bike. It’s made to haul cargo, and has a ton of points to securely mount gear like cargo racks, water bottles and bike bags of all kinds. The sealed gearbox is protected from outside elements, and has a wide gear range that makes hauling heavy loads more manageable, even up steep hills, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, reporters Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about. They include products from brands NBC Select has previously covered, or brands staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their first-hand experiences.

