New & Notable from Samsung and On

Expanding its home entertainment lineup, Samsung debuted new TVs and soundbars yesterday, some of which are currently available to purchase and some to preorder.

If you’re looking forward to barbecue season, investing in a new grill may be top of mind. Traeger announced the redesigned Timberline and Timberline XL, two Wi-Fi grills with touchscreen displays. The new grills connect to a companion app, and feature smart combustion systems and side burners. Experts recommended the older version of the Timberline in our guide to pellet grills. Shopping for new shoes ready for spring? Toms introduced new colors of its Mallow Mule collection: Raspberry and Pastel Blue. We covered the Toms Mallow shoes when they launched last year.

Among Samsung’s new products is an updated model of the brand’s The Frame TV, which doubles up as a digital photo frame. The QLED 4K TV now features an anti-reflective matte finish, which Samsung said adds texture to the artwork displayed on the screen. The Frame is available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches — while most sizes are currently available for purchase, the 75 inch is only available for pre-order. The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount, allowing you to hang the TV flush against the wall. Samsung said 2022 models of The Frame are compatible with 2021 bezels, which magnetically attach to the perimeter of The Frame, customizing its color and style. We previously covered The Frame in our guide to the best digital photo frames.

Today, footwear brand On debuted its new Cloudmonster for men and women. On said you step into the sneaker instead of lacing it up, and its Clouds — the cushioning system featured on the shoes’ soles — are the brand's highest and thickest ever. The shoe’s Clouds are made from helion super foam to promote soft landings. The Cloudmonster is also designed to have a rocker-shape that allows you to roll off the toe, and it features a soft sockliner. More than 30 percent of the entire shoe is constructed from recycled materials, too, according to On. We’ve previously covered On footwear in our guide to water-resistant running shoes and fitness gifts.

