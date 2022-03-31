New & Notable from Samsung and On

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Expanding its home entertainment lineup, Samsung debuted new TVs and soundbars yesterday, some of which are currently available to purchase and some to preorder.
- We’ve previously recommended Samsung's Neo QLED 4K TVs in our guide to smart TVs and the brand just introduced three new Neo QLED models. Samsung also added two high-end Neo QLED 8K TVs to its collection, as well as an OLED model and two QLED 4K TVs. Additionally, Samsung released a new iteration of The Frame (more on The Frame below).
- Samsung's new Q series and S series soundbars — equipped with Dolby Atmos technology — will be available to purchase later this spring and will ship between late April and late June. In case you're shopping for a new soundbar sooner than that, you may want to consider the Samsung HW-T650 3.1-channel soundbar, featured among other brands in our guide to soundbars and TV speakers.
If you’re looking forward to barbecue season, investing in a new grill may be top of mind. Traeger announced the redesigned Timberline and Timberline XL, two Wi-Fi grills with touchscreen displays. The new grills connect to a companion app, and feature smart combustion systems and side burners. Experts recommended the older version of the Timberline in our guide to pellet grills. Shopping for new shoes ready for spring? Toms introduced new colors of its Mallow Mule collection: Raspberry and Pastel Blue. We covered the Toms Mallow shoes when they launched last year.
Samsung releases new Frame TV
Among Samsung’s new products is an updated model of the brand’s The Frame TV, which doubles up as a digital photo frame. The QLED 4K TV now features an anti-reflective matte finish, which Samsung said adds texture to the artwork displayed on the screen. The Frame is available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches — while most sizes are currently available for purchase, the 75 inch is only available for pre-order. The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount, allowing you to hang the TV flush against the wall. Samsung said 2022 models of The Frame are compatible with 2021 bezels, which magnetically attach to the perimeter of The Frame, customizing its color and style. We previously covered The Frame in our guide to the best digital photo frames.
On launches the Cloudmonster sneaker
Today, footwear brand On debuted its new Cloudmonster for men and women. On said you step into the sneaker instead of lacing it up, and its Clouds — the cushioning system featured on the shoes’ soles — are the brand's highest and thickest ever. The shoe’s Clouds are made from helion super foam to promote soft landings. The Cloudmonster is also designed to have a rocker-shape that allows you to roll off the toe, and it features a soft sockliner. More than 30 percent of the entire shoe is constructed from recycled materials, too, according to On. We’ve previously covered On footwear in our guide to water-resistant running shoes and fitness gifts.
Best sales to shop
We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.
- Ending today, Vitality — formerly Balance Athletica — is hosting its Semi-Annual Sale . The brand said most items are 70 percent off, including the Cloud Pant which we featured in our guide to Valentine’s Day gifts for her.
- Burrow is hosting its Spring Sale through April 10, offering tiered savings with code BLOOM ranging from 10 percent off orders up to $1,499 to $600 off orders $4,000 and above. We’ve previously covered a handful of Burrow’s launches, like its rugs, expanded furniture line and bedroom collection.
- Everlane is offering 25 percent off denim today through April 2. We’ve previously covered the launch of Everlane’s swimwear and track collections, as well as its sales.
