October bestsellers: Readers' favorite shampoos, space heaters and more

From electric toothbrushes to disinfectant wipes, here are the most purchased items we covered last month.
By Shari Uyehara

October is officially behind us and it was a rather eventful month in the world of sales and deals. We covered the Prime Early Access Sale, a second Prime Day of sorts, which essentially kicked off early Black Friday holiday shopping. We also reported on early Black Friday sales from retailers including Best Buy, Target and Walmart. To help readers prepare for the holidays, we’ve begun expanding our gift guide coverage, including gamers gifts, gifts under $25, gifts for couples, tech gifts and more. And as in previous months, we saw reader interest in home goods and essentials prompting us to focus on everything from fall cookware and single-serve coffee makers to humidifiers, vacuums and toothpastes.

Below are 12 of the bestselling products we covered in October, excluding the most popular deals we covered during the fall Prime Day.

1. Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater

2. Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Toothbrush

3. Dove Dermacare Scalp Shampoo

4. Body & Earth Love Scented Candle Set

5. Milk-Bone Original Brushing Chews

6. Arm & Hammer Essentials Disinfecting Wipes

7. Cascade ActionPacs with Dawn

8. EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen with SPF 46

9. Colgate Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste

10. Tineco Pure One S11

11. Stalwart Heated Car Blanket

12. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

